Simply 18 outrageously entitled neighbours you’ll be very glad you don’t live next door to

Life

To be filed under ‘Bad day? It could be worse …’ comes this collection of outrageously entitled – and sometimes just plain outrageous – neighbours you’ll be very glad you don’t live next door to.

1. ‘Neighbor took delivery of a package that our business purchased, used the contents, and now wants us to pay for the scraps. Dafuq?’

(via)

2. ‘This poorly written letter from my passive aggressive neighbor telling me to remove my ‘legally-owned’ plants from my property’

(via)

3. ‘Don’t make it weird’

(via)

4. ‘Someone wants more lights in the neighbourhood’

(via)

5. ‘Scary’

(via)

6. ‘Went to a friendsgiving, they let their neighbor know ahead of time that they would be having people over, it was 4:45pm on a saturday and about 6 people were there at that point. He abruptly knocked on the door once, taped this note to the door and ran off’

(via)

7. ‘Unexpected item in the hot tub’



(via)

8. ‘Wrong on so many levels it hurts’

(via)