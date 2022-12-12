An entitled neighbour told this person to ‘do better’ with their Christmas lights and got all the responses they deserved

Life

We’ve lived next-door to some irritating neighbours in the past – not now, obviously (just in case they’re reading this) – but we’ve never known one quite so outrageously entitled as the person who sent this.

It’s a letter sent by someone who wasn’t impressed with the amount of effort a neighbour had put into the decorations on their house.

It was shared by hotshots724 over on Reddit who said: ‘Someone wants more lights in the neighbourhood.’

Just in case that’s tricky to read …

‘Congratulations!! ‘You have won the Humbug award!!!! Because you chosen [sic] to be a Grinch, and not put up Christmas lights you have disappointed all the children, young, and old in your community! ‘LED lights are inexpensive to run and can be purchased even in second hand stores for reasonable prices! They can last years! I’m sure cost is not an issue and it is more about being too busy with your devices than anything else! ‘Do you remember when you were a child and you saw all the Christmas lights on your street? What happened? Next year do better and bring a smile to those in need … but remember you still have time! ‘It only takes a little effort to make a big difference! Love strong and love long! Putting lights up for other faiths counts too! Why not show your pride with colour! Happy Holidays!!’

Oof. And we’re with this people. All of them.

‘Is there anyone who would receive such a letter and be incentivised to put up lights? I can see myself writing “merry fucking Christmas” on the lawn in petrol, but that’s about it.’

Sharo_77 ‘I think it would incentivise me to purchase a number of light up objects from the nearest adult store and hang them up at my front door.’

Needmoresnakes ‘Put up Halloween decorations.’

Cosmic_Blunder ‘I would blow this up into a yard sign and make that my decoration.’

BrightDust2 “Busy with your devices”. Yeesh.’

mr_oberts ‘How long did it take this person to find that clip art? Font choice? Text color? BUSY WITH THEIR DEVICES!’

shelovesthespurs ‘Not saying who you are in a passive aggressive letter is the act of a coward.’

ihatefirealarmtests ‘Exactly, why not show your pride with colour?!’

ImAFuckinLiar

Source Reddit u/hotshots724 Source Unsplash James Wheeler