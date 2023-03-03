A regretful Leave-voting Question Time audience member summed up Brexit in a few sentences

Popular

A Leave-voting audience member of the Question Time audience, Michael from Sunderland, asked the panel about Brexit.

Naturally, the Tory on the panel backed it to the hilt – and then Michael had his say.

"They've completely lied, they've sold us the wrong thing, if there was another referendum, I'd change my vote." After a car crash answer from Conservative MP Graham Steuart, Michael from Sunderland who voted to leave the EU says he would vote to remain #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/T7eQDotQRj — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 2, 2023

I think, basically, it’s been a complete mess from the beginning. The economic downturn is very clearly related to the EU, and even the Prime Minister, by his words, believes that. Somewhere along the line they’ve completely lied. If, obviously, it was to go again – I’m likely to change my vote.

That seems to cover it – though not everybody had sympathy for his belated realisation.

1.

Contempt for the conmen, compassion for the conned. https://t.co/ch2nf9i2FD — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 3, 2023

2.

Oof. Brutal. Sunak wouldn't be patting himself on the back hearing this. https://t.co/YmijOIfhRn — Tracey (@OjazzO) March 3, 2023

3.

It is now obvious that Brexit was always a lie, and that any claim it is (now) "the will of the people" is bollocks on a scale that would cause trouble in any public place. https://t.co/BC6uUFKchP — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) March 2, 2023

4.

Person who voted for the Face-Eating Leopards Party says he would have voted differently if he had known they would eat his face. https://t.co/5ppx8f2DFl — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) March 3, 2023

5.

I'm glad people who voted to leave are finally getting angry with those that lied to them instead of those that warned them.#brexit #BrexitBrokeBritain https://t.co/LnvSUEuEHZ — Gordon McIntosh ✨ #FBPE 🇪🇺 💙 (@Gordy_Mc1ntosh) March 2, 2023

6.

BBC loosening their blanket "don't talk about how bad Brexit is" coverage. The sinking ship has now started tipping. Everyone knows its the beginning of the end. — Matty Smith♿ (@Mattman1272) March 2, 2023

7.

It'll soon be very difficult to find anyone that admits to voting leave. The tide has well and truly turned. — Lockethenes (@Lockethenes1) March 2, 2023

8.

Tom Harwood there with the face of a man slowly realising that by the time he hits his political prime he’ll be on the wrong side of history. https://t.co/XfQnyShwVM — Alastair Mackie (@mackieap) March 3, 2023

9.

Where things stand today, in a nutshell. The look on Harwood’s face is priceless. A man who thought his future in grifting guaranteed a lifetime’s work realising there’s no market for it anymore, not even in Brexit Central, Sunderland. People know they were conned. https://t.co/xfgQ7CxRsc — BrexistentialCrisis (@Brexistential1) March 2, 2023

10.

11.

Imagine his shock when he finds out he got exactly what he voted for despite all the warnings — Matt Needham (@MattNeedham10) March 3, 2023

12.

"It’s been a complete mess from the beginning. They've completely lied. They’ve sold us the wrong thing…..if obviously it was to go again, I’m likely to change my vote." Michael from Sunderland, once a staunch Brexiteer, speaking truth on the realities of Brexit 👏🏼 #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/fVPmavDXpV — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 3, 2023

To sum up …

Yesterday, the BBC Question Time audience was silent as the grave as people denounced Brexit. A year ago, they'd have booed loudly. Two years ago, Fiona Bruce would have struggled to keep control. Yesterday? Nothing. Just a sea of the grimmest faces ever captured by a TV camera. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) March 3, 2023

