A regretful Leave-voting Question Time audience member summed up Brexit in a few sentences

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 3rd, 2023

A Leave-voting audience member of the Question Time audience, Michael from Sunderland, asked the panel about Brexit.

Naturally, the Tory on the panel backed it to the hilt – and then Michael had his say.

I think, basically, it’s been a complete mess from the beginning.

The economic downturn is very clearly related to the EU, and even the Prime Minister, by his words, believes that.

Somewhere along the line they’ve completely lied.

If, obviously, it was to go again – I’m likely to change my vote.

That seems to cover it – though not everybody had sympathy for his belated realisation.

