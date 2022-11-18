Politics

This Tory minister was shut down on Question Time for dismissing Brexit as 6 years ago and every word hits home

John Plunkett. Updated November 18th, 2022

It’s the morning after the Question Time the night before, and this exchange went viral after Conservative MP and Treasury minister Victoria Atkins dismissed Brexit as ‘six years ago’ and suggested everyone should move on.

It prompted a devastating and emotional response from this particular audience member, an exporter, and it got much of the audience – and a large part of the internet – applauding.

Here’s a longer clip including the previous contribution by another audience member for a little bit more context.

‘Brexit is a factor. The two main parties are not talking about it. But we are talking about it, and BBC journalists are starting to question politicians about it. And it’s about time we got it out in the open.

‘We had a vote, we had a marginal decision in favour of leaving, whatever that meant. It meant lots of different things to different people. But Brexit … it’s a disaster. It’s a disaster for our economy.

Growth is not a new thing. We need to grow and we need to export, and we need to export to our biggest and most obvious market, which is just over 20 miles away and across the Channel.’

And just a few of the things people were saying about the exchange on Friday.

Source Twitter @bbcquestiontime