Michael Spicer gave a very poignant Room Next Door treatment to Turnip McTurnipface
Despite the WhatsApp leak taking up more column inches than Nelson’s left leg, Thérèse Coffey‘s advice to eat turnips isn’t going away anytime soon.
New hilarious ITV police comedy: Lettuce and Turnip.
In episode 1 DI Lettuce blows the station's entire annual budget on investigating who's selling antibiotics on the black market, and Seargent Turnip has some explaining to do. pic.twitter.com/hMpYEdIIFV
— Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) February 24, 2023
2016 | £350m a week extra for the NHS
2023 | Have turnips on your pizza or salad@Conservatives with their brightest brains in action.
— Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) March 1, 2023
This week’s New EUROPEAN: #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dOTTcEFU2K
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 1, 2023
What possessed her to make her long and winding speech is anybody’s guess – but we’d like to think it happened like this.
If you’re up to date with The Last of Us, that ending will have hit you right in the feels – and probably even if you haven’t watched any of it.
Loved the ending, but “dreary as a forgotten cup of tea” is going to stay with me for some time.
Carl Peeberdy
‘Mom, Mr. Spicer’s being dramatic in the garden again!’
Theseus Blackwell
These reactions show how brilliantly the sketch hit home when Michael tweeted it.
Aspects of lettuce 😅😆 https://t.co/a71a3ZuIbW
— TN 💙💙 (@pntnrgn) February 27, 2023
The Last of Us cultural saturation has reached its final threshold: British political satire. https://t.co/vbiphjsuhO
— Alex Avard (@alexavard95) February 27, 2023
So funny – until you remember that this is real, we really are governed by utter #turnips . https://t.co/WF8cBWmSOB
— longitude 0 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@longitude0) February 28, 2023
Just Brilliant! You thick Pigeon. 😂 I would say the Pigeon would be really pist off with being compared to Coffey. https://t.co/ovDb5Eu9z6
— Caroline Oakes 💙 🇺🇦 (@oakes_caroline) February 27, 2023
That was amazing. I laughed, I cried. Like the best Lloyd Webber musical. I have to ask though: do your neighbours ever look out of their windows and wonder what on earth is going on?? 😂
— Alison Bunce (@BattyBunce) February 27, 2023
👏👏👏 And the Oscar for best use of a Max Richter composition goes to…….. pic.twitter.com/hEaWEIKXal
— Elena Browett 💙 (@ElenaBrowett) February 27, 2023
Like the sketch, this was perilously close to the truth.
Lee Anderson will be appalled to see that you discarded those dandelion leaves when they could easily feed a family of six for a month.
— drevansa (@drevansa2) February 27, 2023
