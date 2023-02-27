Entertainment

Michael Spicer’s homage to 1970s public information films is exactly as unhinged as the real ones

Poke Staff. Updated February 27th, 2023

There was something particularly terrifying about public information films of the 1970s, which has left children of that era with an abiding terror of ponds, electricity substations and escalators.

Be careful where you play with your frisbee.

Comedian and actor Michael Spicer has captured that same macabre spirit in this homage to those gruesome masterpieces.

That’s the exact tone of voice those videos all used.

YouTube users appreciated his creation.

If only I had known this back then, I’d be alive today…
archivist17

Omg…I never knew that. I was on a boat – last year – we boiled the kettle many times for a good old cuppa tea. The danger we were in is bloody frightening…. Thank you for your information.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧
puppy

One of the greats along with “Stop, don’t poke that rabbit!” and “Smoke, for goodness sake”
Ooo Toob

When Michael posted the spoof on Twitter, it received the props it so richly deserves.

There were, of course, questions.

If you have any doubts about the importance of warnings such as ‘Don’t Boil a Kettle on a Boat’, this suggests otherwise.

If you enjoyed Mr Spicer’s faux twisted nostalgia, you should check out his other work.

And stay away from farm equipment.

