Michael Spicer’s homage to 1970s public information films is exactly as unhinged as the real ones

There was something particularly terrifying about public information films of the 1970s, which has left children of that era with an abiding terror of ponds, electricity substations and escalators.

Be careful where you play with your frisbee.

Comedian and actor Michael Spicer has captured that same macabre spirit in this homage to those gruesome masterpieces.

That’s the exact tone of voice those videos all used.

YouTube users appreciated his creation.

If only I had known this back then, I’d be alive today…

archivist17

Omg…I never knew that. I was on a boat – last year – we boiled the kettle many times for a good old cuppa tea. The danger we were in is bloody frightening…. Thank you for your information.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧

puppy

One of the greats along with “Stop, don’t poke that rabbit!” and “Smoke, for goodness sake”

Ooo Toob

When Michael posted the spoof on Twitter, it received the props it so richly deserves.

21 seconds. Pure genius strikes again! https://t.co/ZrAe4QBbYW — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewEQuinn) February 23, 2023

If you think you know where this is going…you're wrong! https://t.co/UEF8DV6Pkt — Can I Have 2 Biscuits (@WillyWoollyman) February 24, 2023

This is how everyone survived the 1970s – with important public information films! https://t.co/mDylW2cJyG — Sol Cinema-World's smallest mobile picture house (@theSolCinema) February 23, 2023

We all laugh and joke about these aul "scare tactics" films. But I'll tell you right now: I've never played on a construction site, I've always looked both ways when crossing the road and I've never boiled a kettle on a boat. https://t.co/D9HrGzgHtY — Dave Charlesworth (@DaveCenobite) February 23, 2023

This is the funniest thing I've seen all week https://t.co/cBNDKxhpKa — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) February 23, 2023

There were, of course, questions.

How did we get this far? https://t.co/4fBbtz1n3H — Ian Acheson (@NotThatBigIan) February 25, 2023

Maybe it's only a problem if the boat is the Tardis. Is she a Time Lord? (though am intrigued as to why boiling a kettle would cause a boat to explode, and why she'd be on a trawler !) — Sheila O'Flanagan 📚📚📚 (@sheilaoflanagan) February 24, 2023

What on earth is the context? Why can't we boil a kettle on a boat? Does it matter what type of boat? That's a big boat but what about canal boats? Why does that boat have a house kitchen? How did they fit a house on a boat? — P.L Bridgwood (@p_bridgwood) February 23, 2023

If you have any doubts about the importance of warnings such as ‘Don’t Boil a Kettle on a Boat’, this suggests otherwise.

My cousin Gerald died in a fridge in a derelict building

even though his talking cat told him not to go there. — Paul.S (@gooner65) February 24, 2023

If you enjoyed Mr Spicer’s faux twisted nostalgia, you should check out his other work.

341 more examples of what I do can be found here: https://t.co/XvwLKHLjPs — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) February 24, 2023

And stay away from farm equipment.

