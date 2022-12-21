This blast at the horrors of the ‘big light’ is today’s most relatable thing – 13 favourite responses

Life

In an ever more divided and, let’s face it, disagreeable world, it’s good to know there is surely one thing we can all agree on.

Nobody – but nobody – likes the big light.

We say this after Damian Barr went viral after sharing this moment on Twitter.

Once again my husband has come into the living room and TURNED ON THE BIG LIGHT. Once again, I am divorcing him quietly in my head and building a new lamp-filled life for myself in Scandinavia. — Damian Barr’s Big Scottish Book Club (@Damian_Barr) December 19, 2022

And it turned out to be today’s most relatable thing, with this just a flavour of the many, many response it prompted

Totally empathise with this. I’m one big light switch on from leaving my partner. The big light is only acceptable if you’ve dropped something small and there’s a chance it’s blending in with the rug. That’s the ONLY time. — Laura Sefton (@LolSefts) December 19, 2022

Was he about to conduct some kind of keyhole surgical operation, as part of a personal mission to relieve the pressures on the NHS? Can’t think of any other reason why the big light is ever warranted — Steve Parks (@steveparks) December 19, 2022

Yes that or find a watch spring between the floor boards — Damian Barr’s Big Scottish Book Club (@Damian_Barr) December 19, 2022

I returned home from work today to find the Christmas tree unlit, and the big light on. Who would willingly live like this? My husband, that’s who. — Lydia Nelson (@Glamupnorth) December 19, 2022

Big light only goes on when you’ve turned off all the wee lights and you need it to see where the door of the living room is on your way to bed — Nuala Mc Kearney (@NualaMc) December 20, 2022

I have become a woman who frequently needs the big light on. I won’t be taking any questions at this time. — Allison Livingstone 🏳️‍🌈🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Click_Write) December 19, 2022

Need is one thing. This was just vandalism — Damian Barr’s Big Scottish Book Club (@Damian_Barr) December 19, 2022

This is probably the worst thing a person can do. — PatrickFreyne (@PatrickFreyne1) December 19, 2022

Just brutal — Damian Barr’s Big Scottish Book Club (@Damian_Barr) December 19, 2022

Can we start a petition to ban the Big Light? We're a lamps / candles-only household https://t.co/gcguyam39d — Ella Stewart (@ellapetastewart) December 19, 2022

This isn’t Blackpool Illuminations! Unless you’re wrapping presents or searching for something get the big light off! And don’t get me started on the blinds being open when the big light is on! — Euan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@EuanHamilton88) December 19, 2022

You're either anti-big light or you're wrong. https://t.co/5yPUA5VBon — Dan McCunney (@DJMccunney) December 19, 2022

Currently staying with my elderly parents and they have two overhead lights on. Feel like I’m on stage. — Mrs B-P (@cathburgin) December 19, 2022

Big light is only ever for when I can’t find the specific black garment I want in the sea of black garments I own — 🎃 Michelle 🎃 (@blkstiletto) December 20, 2022

Gah. Big lights give me the ick!

Working class childhood = overhead light phobia (in my case) — Maria McErlane💙 (@mariamcerlane) December 19, 2022

none of my big lights have bulbs in them. big lights should be banned https://t.co/k9dpgnjDip — Siobhán Moore (@SiobhanMoore90) December 19, 2022

To conclude …

Me whenever the big light goes on… pic.twitter.com/dTscz1Dkej — clarie b 🇺🇦 (@clarie_bee) December 19, 2022

We’re with this person.

This thread has brought me much joy🤗 Although not for my husband, as I’ve read out loud (which he hates), nearly every response 😂 #lampsforlife — Helen M Brookes MCCT she/her (@helmarbro) December 19, 2022

Hopefully by a dim lamp — Damian Barr’s Big Scottish Book Club (@Damian_Barr) December 19, 2022

Last word to Damian.

If you want to find out more about me and why I believe The Big Light is never ever right, check out my books and telly and stuff at https://t.co/ies8dRNik2 ❤️ — Damian Barr’s Big Scottish Book Club (@Damian_Barr) December 19, 2022

Source Twitter @Damian_Barr Image Unsplash Corey O’Brien