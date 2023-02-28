16 scarily good reactions to Andrew Tate’s spectral cellmate

Celebrity

Once again, Andrew Tate has lost his appeal to be released from detention in a Romanian prison, taking him into his third month behind bars as he awaits trial for alleged human trafficking and organised crime.

if you need a Monday night pick me up Andrew Tate has just lost another appeal against his detention in a Romanian prison lol 🥳 pic.twitter.com/3Tz5ofADNW — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) February 27, 2023

For some reason, he has been allowed to retain access to social media – and he’s been keeping himself busy posting claims of innocence, boasts about his many imaginary attributes and sharing conspiracy theories about shadowy groups trying to take him down.

Powerful groups weren’t the only shadows he’s been seeing, if this tweet is anything to go by.

via GIPHY

Obviously, Twitter wasn’t going to let it go, and these comments were scarily good.

1.

Hey mate. Can you look after my social media whilst I’m in prison? Just make it sound like I’m doing well… No weird stuff, okay. pic.twitter.com/Fr3atWj4b9 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 26, 2023

2.

3.

Day 1 – 'Greta Thunberg check out my cars' Day 73 – 'my dearest Barbara, today I fought a ghost' pic.twitter.com/FXugADxfSi — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) February 26, 2023

4.

That was a lawyer ghost, you fucking idiot. — Mr Dave Anthony (Lord) (@daveanthony) February 25, 2023

5.

6.

Did he bring a pizza? pic.twitter.com/7ltOvHiJme — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) February 26, 2023

7.

8.

… quoth the Raven, never more. pic.twitter.com/6uUfswkeFF — James Topham (@JamesTophamWord) February 26, 2023

9.

When is this series coming on Netflix ? — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) February 26, 2023

10.

Some people are like "I was written by a woman" etc etc. Andrew Tate was written by an idiot middle schooler who think's he's making the coolest guy ever. pic.twitter.com/U75lOrR5sQ — Jacob Scherer (@jacobtheloofah) February 26, 2023

11.

Amazing to think that Andrew Tate is keeping a smartphone in his anus just to tweet stuff like this. https://t.co/1EY4wBn8KG — Benjamin Partridge (@benpartridge) February 26, 2023

12.

Was it the Ghost of In-cells Past? — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) February 26, 2023

13.

Andrew ate is trying to balance "I am the toughest badass that ever lived" and "I am a smol bean and must be let out of prison because my tummy hurts" so he ends up with stuff like "they sent a ghost after me, but fortunately I killed it" — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) February 26, 2023

14.

i too can annihilate figments of my imagination. pic.twitter.com/rIzuAmElCj — ֆʟօǟռɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ 2000 (@SloaneFragment) February 26, 2023

15.

'Who ya gonna call…' https://t.co/mFmHNekhBF — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🌹 (@baratheongirl) February 27, 2023

16.

I note that Andrew Tate's now at the stage of his incarceration that he's being visited by spirits of the unquiet dead. Poor little lamb. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) February 26, 2023

We’re sorry for the earworm you’re about to get. Slightly sorry. Okay, not sorry at all.

just so incredibly beautiful how well the first two lines scan to "Monster Mash" https://t.co/XyXYVTj4Ir — ཊལབསརངཧ (@David_Rudnick) February 26, 2023

For good measure, here’s Tate’s latest pearl of wisdom.

Just ask yourself ‘What would Andrew Tate do?’, then do the opposite.

