16 scarily good reactions to Andrew Tate’s spectral cellmate

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 28th, 2023

Once again, Andrew Tate has lost his appeal to be released from detention in a Romanian prison, taking him into his third month behind bars as he awaits trial for alleged human trafficking and organised crime.

For some reason, he has been allowed to retain access to social media – and he’s been keeping himself busy posting claims of innocence, boasts about his many imaginary attributes and sharing conspiracy theories about shadowy groups trying to take him down.

Powerful groups weren’t the only shadows he’s been seeing, if this tweet is anything to go by.

via GIPHY

Obviously, Twitter wasn’t going to let it go, and these comments were scarily good.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

We’re sorry for the earworm you’re about to get. Slightly sorry. Okay, not sorry at all.

For good measure, here’s Tate’s latest pearl of wisdom.

Just ask yourself ‘What would Andrew Tate do?’, then do the opposite.

Source Andrew Tate Image Screengrab