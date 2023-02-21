Politics

Jonathan Gullis’ accidental party political broadcast wrecks his chances of a job with the Stoke Tourist Board

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 21st, 2023

The Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Jonathan Gullis, recently hit the headlines for responding to a question about missing asylum-seeking children with “Well they shouldn’t have come here illegally.”

In an attempt to defend his Classiest Backbencher in Town title, he has now attacked the residents of his own constituency in a video to promote his petition for safer streets

“In places like Smallthorne where we sadly see scumbags who fly-tip their filth in our community.”

“In Cobridge, where scrotes deal and shoot up their drugs, wreaking havoc on our community.”

“In Tunstall, where savages and their anti-social behaviour cause mayhem for local businesses and local people.”

If only the party of law and order had been in power for 13 years. Oh!

Anna Soubry summed it up.

Image Screengrab