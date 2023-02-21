Jonathan Gullis’ accidental party political broadcast wrecks his chances of a job with the Stoke Tourist Board

Politics

The Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Jonathan Gullis, recently hit the headlines for responding to a question about missing asylum-seeking children with “Well they shouldn’t have come here illegally.”

Jonathan Gullis has been slammed after saying missing migrant children feared to have been snatched by criminals "shouldn't have come here illegally". Gullis made the remark while heckling a Labour member who raised the plight of 200 unaccompanied youngsters yesterday at #PMQs pic.twitter.com/uco4Q6bKF5 — StokeonTrentLive (@Sotlive) January 26, 2023

In an attempt to defend his Classiest Backbencher in Town title, he has now attacked the residents of his own constituency in a video to promote his petition for safer streets

Jonathan Gullis does his bit for tourism in Stoke in his latest rabid rant… This is an actual MP FFS #GullisOut #Gullis #GetGullisGone #ToriesOut227 #ToriesUnfitToGovern pic.twitter.com/HMOQOAdwrw — Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) February 19, 2023

“In places like Smallthorne where we sadly see scumbags who fly-tip their filth in our community.” “In Cobridge, where scrotes deal and shoot up their drugs, wreaking havoc on our community.” “In Tunstall, where savages and their anti-social behaviour cause mayhem for local businesses and local people.”

If only the party of law and order had been in power for 13 years. Oh!

Think I'll be giving Stoke-on-Trent North a miss after listening to their Tory MP, Jonathan Gullis, describe it as being filled with savages, scrotes & scumbags after 13 years of a Tory government being in charge. pic.twitter.com/1YqIYXgri0 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 20, 2023

Jonathan Gullis MP describing the impact of 13 years of his Govt very well I would suggest pic.twitter.com/8NooaGneRk — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) February 19, 2023

Stoke is renowned in this country as a hotbed of violence, leggings, skunk smoking, wrap music & fly tipping.

But watch out all you evil scrotes, stoats & scumbags of Stoke.

Brave Jonathan Gullis is kicking arse.

HE IS GULLMAN🦸‍♂️

And you are going down!👊pic.twitter.com/emPvXyjUfy — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) February 20, 2023

Staths Lets Flats isn’t as funny as it used to be pic.twitter.com/5rQUmNOLej — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) February 19, 2023

Jonathan Gullis with a party political broadcast on behalf of Tory party from his constituency where he has stood as an MP for 3 years. Describing constituents as ‘savages’, ‘scrotes’ and ‘Scumbags’. #Unhinged pic.twitter.com/wdx4g6PINH — Teri 💙♿️ #RMT (@mettlesome_teri) February 19, 2023

Totally normal Member of Parliament being totally normal, again. pic.twitter.com/D4I0hb6UF7 — Brendan May (@bmay) February 19, 2023

I'm off to Stoke for the Running of the Gullis this weekend.

The 6 day festival of flytipping and smack in alleys culminates when scores of savages, scroats and scroungers taunt the Gullis with Guardians, until he charges. They then try to run ahead of him from Vets4Pets to KFC. — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) February 20, 2023

Anna Soubry summed it up.

It’s not just his language & lack of compassion that’s so shocking but Jonathan Gullis also fails to understand he’s describing his party’s legacy after 13 years in Government & his after 3 years as Stoke’s MP

Another eg of #Conservatives drift to the unhinged right https://t.co/DYHGtc9Chz — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) February 20, 2023

