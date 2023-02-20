Watch how this guy got really stuck into the D.I.Y.

Life

Someone named u/AristonD has shared a clip of what can only be described as DON’T IT YOURSELF involving some strong flooring glue and zero foresight.

Sound up, so you can appreciate all the sympathy he gets.

The title is ‘The adhesive works’, but there’s working and then there’s trapping a human like a giant piece of fly paper.

The comments were about as sympathetic as the person doing the filming.

Dude’s about to lose the bottom of his feet next.

Initial-finger-1235

Local man rushed to the hospital after carpeting accident.

“I thought he was just plying around” says wife.

Gigatron_0

I’m guessing his mental faculties are impacted by all the fumes he’s been inhaling deeply for some time before this.

PaunchyPilates

At the end of the video I was actually whisper-shouting at my phone – LIFT YOUR FOOT! LIFT YOUR FOOT! LIFT IT BEFORE IT STICKS! YOUR OTHER FOOT!

Dr_Randall_Savage

A prime example of being the most intelligent species to walk this planet.

PugnaciousHippie

Macaulay Culkin would be proud

vovr

u/CyberCuzco said this –

Pretty sure this was a Looney Tunes cartoon.

Pretty close.

Source r/WatchPeopleDieInside Image Screengrab