This botched attempt at DIY is pure slapstick – and viral

When the husband of TikToker AbbyCU03 attempted to repair their porch decking, the result could have come straight from a Buster Keaton film – or a cartoon.

Either way, it was comedy gold.

Oh no, no, no, no, no.

What a complete plank!

After three days, the clip has almost three million views on TikTok alone, although it’s appeared on numerous other platform – including, inevitably, Twitter.

Here are a few things tweeters had to say about it.

This man gave us this moment so that we could all be just a little bit happier tonight. I, for one, am grateful. https://t.co/yYxupH8AeD — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 5, 2021

🤣🤣 this is some classic America's Funniest Home Videos material right here — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 5, 2021

And they told me the Three Stooges' comedy bits were unrealistic https://t.co/SU9vtW9KZo — Miko Mamac (@akosimayco) April 5, 2021

There was also this.

That’s what happens when you get decked.

Source AbbyCU03 Image Screengrab