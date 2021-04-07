This botched attempt at DIY is pure slapstick – and viral
When the husband of TikToker AbbyCU03 attempted to repair their porch decking, the result could have come straight from a Buster Keaton film – or a cartoon.
Either way, it was comedy gold.
@abbyalexan
When your husband tries to fix things he shouldn’t ##keepyourdayjob ##husbands
Oh no, no, no, no, no.
What a complete plank!
After three days, the clip has almost three million views on TikTok alone, although it’s appeared on numerous other platform – including, inevitably, Twitter.
Like a cartoon… pic.twitter.com/9KppUxC4zM
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 5, 2021
Here are a few things tweeters had to say about it.
This man gave us this moment so that we could all be just a little bit happier tonight. I, for one, am grateful. https://t.co/yYxupH8AeD
— David Simon (@AoDespair) April 5, 2021
🤣🤣 this is some classic America's Funniest Home Videos material right here
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 5, 2021
And they told me the Three Stooges' comedy bits were unrealistic https://t.co/SU9vtW9KZo
— Miko Mamac (@akosimayco) April 5, 2021
There was also this.
Added sfx pic.twitter.com/BTyr87AWbW
— Stephen Robinson 💙 (@thewordsofsteve) April 5, 2021
That’s what happens when you get decked.
