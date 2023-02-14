Not even Mr Bean could have made this Valentine’s gifts fail more slapstick than it is

Life

It’s St. Valentine’s Day, at the time of writing, and florists are currently experiencing what sellers of socks and aftershave do in the Christmas season.

One man’s contribution to the expected February upturn in the economy didn’t go according to plan, and it’s like a Mr Bean short, but less irritating.

There was a lot of sympathy for the poor chap – mixed in with a little laughter.

Nothing going right for my man.

Steelup21

“It never fucking ends…” – the motto of every adult.

TheAJGMan

I mean, he’s got someone to buy flowers and shit for, so he’s got that going for him, which is nice.

Ferrous_Bueller

This video is probably the best Valentines gift of all.

IQR3-R

When his misses sees this she’ll laugh her socks off.

BommyKnocker

Every time a cupcake falls on the floor, an angel loses their wings.

EdLee98765

Don’t worry fella it’s the thought that counts.

akoust1c

Trendiggity had a change of heart as they watched the accidental slapstick unfold.

I went from being so sad for the dude just picking up the literal pieces in denial about it to losing my shit laughing at his eventual acceptance of it all. The stare off camera is just pure 🤌 In less than a minute I watched all five stages of grief. This clip should be used in Psych 101.

TheDrunkMonk added –

Valentine’s is coming up? Oh crap, I forgot to get a girlfriend again!

Source r/funny Image Screengrab