Celebrity

Fancy a Valentine’s message from Nigel Farage? Thought not – read these funny reactions instead

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 2nd, 2022

It’s been quite some time since serial general election failure, Nigel Farage, launched his career on the personalised message platform, Cameo.

He immediately fell foul of pranksters, like the person who got him to give a shout out to Hugh Janus.

Or the one who paid him to send a message of support to the IRA.

Although he has switched to the less popular platform, Thrillz, the process is still the same – and with St. Valentine’s Day coming up, he did a little self-marketing.

Of course, he could make a killing with the GB News audience – both of them – but on Twitter, it looks like nobody’s buying.

Richard Gowan had another reason why Farage might not be the best person to invoke for St. Valentine’s Day.

