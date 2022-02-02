Fancy a Valentine’s message from Nigel Farage? Thought not – read these funny reactions instead

Celebrity

It’s been quite some time since serial general election failure, Nigel Farage, launched his career on the personalised message platform, Cameo.

He immediately fell foul of pranksters, like the person who got him to give a shout out to Hugh Janus.

Or the one who paid him to send a message of support to the IRA.

Tricking Nigel Farage into saying “up the RA” for money is absolutely fantastic. pic.twitter.com/sOyxqyQipH — Rob Smith (@robsmithireland) October 11, 2021

Although he has switched to the less popular platform, Thrillz, the process is still the same – and with St. Valentine’s Day coming up, he did a little self-marketing.

Stuck for a Valentine's gift for your other half? Or perhaps it's me they have always had a crush on? Get them a personalised video message from me exclusively on @thrillz_uk — What says 'I love you' more than that! ➡️ https://t.co/CW5eIJuO2y pic.twitter.com/WhMDHBfYM4 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 31, 2022

Of course, he could make a killing with the GB News audience – both of them – but on Twitter, it looks like nobody’s buying.

1.

He won’t be happy until everyone is as divorced as he is pic.twitter.com/7Xf0I4qUYD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 1, 2022

2.

could you do a message for Mike Hunt — dave ❄️ (@davemacladd) January 31, 2022

3.

Is there anybody you hate enough? https://t.co/qzFM6ARAoq — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) January 31, 2022

4.

Can’t help feeling something quite significant has happened to politics and public life in recent years https://t.co/HaoYjS6MAT — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) January 31, 2022

5.

“You ok hun? You haven’t touched your personalised message from Nigel Farage” pic.twitter.com/EjWrfZKqhx — Just a guy (@utb_smith) February 1, 2022

6.

Never mind the economy – the quality of sex workers has really nosedived since Brexit. https://t.co/BvUGGlSmSf — Anti-Bullshit Alien (@LennieMerrick1) February 1, 2022

7.

Looking for a gift for Valentine's Day which pretty much guarantees you're single a day later? https://t.co/41hmLQEIJY — Cricket Badger Podcast (@cricket_badger) February 1, 2022

8.

How to stay a virgin for the rest of your life. https://t.co/g8hGM5CXGK — paul (@stimmo) January 31, 2022

9.

10.

"What says I love you more than that?" Any thoughts? Giving them VD perhaps. https://t.co/ultqBffX1F — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) February 1, 2022

11.

Surely this is satire — Ross Kirk81 (@MrKirk16) January 31, 2022

Richard Gowan had another reason why Farage might not be the best person to invoke for St. Valentine’s Day.

This man is literally famous for engineering the most famous break-up of modern times. https://t.co/sgjtoEeFCE — Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1) January 31, 2022

