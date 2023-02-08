These reasons people ended up in an asylum in the 1800s are eye-wateringly bad

Weird World

There has never been a particularly good time to need mental health services, but back in the 1800s, establishments for those suffering were little more than prisons – and methods of diagnosis were undeveloped and misogynist.

A list of reasons supposedly explaining what caused the mental health problems of inmates of the West Virginia Hospital for the Insane between 1864 and 1889 has resurfaced, and it contains some truly baffling items – particularly for women.

Someone named u/O_o-0_O- posted it on r/interestingasfuck – which is apt.

CW – violence/abuse.

To be clear, nobody was detained for novel reading, but health professionals thought it had – along with the other list items – contributed to or caused the patient’s disturbed state or was an important symptom.

Although the image (which has been verified by Snopes.com) has been around for quite some time, it was new to a lot of people.

Here’s how they reacted.

Doctor: What’s your ailment? Man: Women trouble Doctor: Don’t we all have that? Both: Laughs Doctor: Lobotomizes him

AllergicToStabWounds

Undercook fish? Lobotomy and straitjacket for life. Overcook chicken? Lobotomy and straitjacket for life.

GozerDGozerian

We ain’t gonna talk about “asthma” and “novel reading”?

PeopleLearnAsOfNow

Bad whiskey?!?!? Johnny walker would be locked up.

billonthestreet

Uterine derangement – that’s what im calling my period from now on.

LukeMoist

I’m sorry but you shall not be admitted. The rules clearly state a kick to the head from a horse. You were kicked in the head by a cow and are udderly sane.

SnazzyPantsMan

Tag yourself. I’m masturbation for 30 years.

DraconicDungeon

Seduction and disappointment. Did you mean my life? 😭🤣

Annie_b666

If you’re thinking of starting a rock band yet can’t think of a name, this list will help.

baconvino

To conclude …

I thought it was a list of Reddit users’ hobbies.

CapitanGGhost

Source r/Interestingasfuck