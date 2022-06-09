Twitter

15 genuine 19th-century problem page quotes from the Girls’ Own Advice Twitter account

Poke Staff. Updated June 9th, 2022

There’s no shortage of places to turn to for advice, these days, with medical professionals, websites, helplines and social media. There are certain places you consult at your own peril – we’re looking at you, Facebook.

Back in the 1800s, options were a little more limited, and so was the quality of the advice – as demonstrated by the excellent Girls’ Own Advice Twitter account, which shares genuine suggestions from the 1880s and 1890s.

Got a problem? Perhaps the answer lies here.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2