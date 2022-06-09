15 genuine 19th-century problem page quotes from the Girls’ Own Advice Twitter account

Twitter

There’s no shortage of places to turn to for advice, these days, with medical professionals, websites, helplines and social media. There are certain places you consult at your own peril – we’re looking at you, Facebook.

Back in the 1800s, options were a little more limited, and so was the quality of the advice – as demonstrated by the excellent Girls’ Own Advice Twitter account, which shares genuine suggestions from the 1880s and 1890s.

Got a problem? Perhaps the answer lies here.

1.

Wear your stays and dress looser, drink less, abstain from eating oranges, and attend to your digestive powers. pic.twitter.com/nZOoS27rrS — Girls' Own advice (@GirlsOwn) December 26, 2020

2.

If he is your intended husband, you may walk under one umbrella, but otherwise you had better keep to your own. pic.twitter.com/bfqZewgW94 — Girls' Own advice (@GirlsOwn) January 23, 2021

3.

We should advise flannel underclothing, cod-liver oil, read amusing books, and be careful to avoid all depressing thoughts, conversations, and people. pic.twitter.com/aaKtgX7fWe — Girls' Own advice (@GirlsOwn) November 20, 2020

4.

There is no harm in giving relief to your nerves in crying when you are in great affliction. But frequent crying is far from desirable; you will weaken your eyesight & lose your eyelashes, not to speak of the nuisance you will become to others. This last is a grave consideration. pic.twitter.com/wuxgMEoXdv — Girls' Own advice (@GirlsOwn) January 4, 2021

5.

To keep away evil thoughts repeat a hymn or take up a book; in future avoid reading horrid stories in the newspapers. pic.twitter.com/nA8WugVLoq — Girls' Own advice (@GirlsOwn) July 2, 2021

6.

Perhaps your cat is not sufficiently fed. Give her a good meal once a day & chastise her with a duster whenever she looks at food on a table. pic.twitter.com/uYvMiC8Hc1 — Girls' Own advice (@GirlsOwn) September 4, 2021

7.

It is not unladylike to ride a tricycle, but if you work the pedals in an ungainly way, if your elbows be spread out, your head much bent forwards and your dress be so ill-arranged as to show your stockings to a considerable extent, the general appearance behind may be inelegant. pic.twitter.com/EOjGEOcZrw — Girls' Own advice (@GirlsOwn) October 19, 2021

8.