32 favourite scathing reactions to the Liz Truss comeback essay

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 6th, 2023

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water …no, not Jaws 2 – Truss 2: The Excuses.

Former PM Liz Truss (Yes, it still counts, even if it was only 49 days) has written her ‘What I did before I went on my holidays’ essay – which is 4,000 words of political Emoism – with an m, not a g.

She’s like a 14-year-old who just dyed their hair black, started listening to My Chemical Romance, crashed the economy and filled a journal with ‘Nobody gets me.’ and doodles of teardrops.

You can read it all here, in the unlikely event that you might want to.

Truss tweeted the link.

We’d describe the gist of her article as –

I was right.

Nobody told me or the Chancellor about consequences.

The economic establishment and the public are Lefties who don’t understand Economics like wot I do.

The Telegraph made this their front-page splash.

via Gfycat

Her essay went down about as well as her fiscal policy had, though without ruining anyone’s pension or doubling their mortgage.

