32 favourite scathing reactions to the Liz Truss comeback essay

News

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water …no, not Jaws 2 – Truss 2: The Excuses.

Former PM Liz Truss (Yes, it still counts, even if it was only 49 days) has written her ‘What I did before I went on my holidays’ essay – which is 4,000 words of political Emoism – with an m, not a g.

She’s like a 14-year-old who just dyed their hair black, started listening to My Chemical Romance, crashed the economy and filled a journal with ‘Nobody gets me.’ and doodles of teardrops.

You can read it all here, in the unlikely event that you might want to.

Truss tweeted the link.

We’d describe the gist of her article as –

I was right. Nobody told me or the Chancellor about consequences. The economic establishment and the public are Lefties who don’t understand Economics like wot I do.

The Telegraph made this their front-page splash.

via Gfycat

Her essay went down about as well as her fiscal policy had, though without ruining anyone’s pension or doubling their mortgage.

1.

missed u babe 😢 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) February 4, 2023

2.

Here she is… The woman who doesn’t give a single shit that she doubled your mortgage payments Lamenting how her “mandate” wasn’t respected Get in the bin, you utter bellend.https://t.co/UNEwAkU3wf — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 4, 2023

3.

Okay so now we have heard Liz Truss’s side of things for balance we really need to hear from the lettuce — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) February 5, 2023

4.

Liz Truss has written a 4,000 essay on how she did nothing wrong. That's one word for every £75million she wiped off the value of UK assets. pic.twitter.com/shQQKjOCyt — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 5, 2023

5.

Is the ‘left-wing economic establishment’ part of the ‘anti-growth coalition’ or are they rival factions? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 5, 2023

6.

7.

I wish the left was 10% as powerful as Liz Truss insists. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) February 5, 2023

8.

Drat! Foiled again by the left wing economic establishment. pic.twitter.com/Kmp3gdudku — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) February 5, 2023

9.

This ‘left-wing economic establishment’. Is it in the room with you now? pic.twitter.com/iOfqTNW5DG — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) February 5, 2023

10.

Somewhere there is a city-sized warehouse full of letters and parcels for Liz Truss that can’t be delivered because no one has any idea what planet she lives on. pic.twitter.com/tfmK5sTLnu — Omid Djalili (@omid9) February 5, 2023

11.

Who to believe? Liz Truss today, saying her budget was great but the lefties ruined it? Or Liz Truss on 2 October, saying it was all Kwarteng's idea, so she had to sack him? pic.twitter.com/1Gz0Y6S9uT — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) February 5, 2023

12.

Hi Liz. You were parachuted into Downing Street by a handful of unrepresentative party members and immediately reneged on the manifesto that your party had campaigned on. Out of curiosity, what mandate did you believe you had? — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) February 5, 2023

13.

Liz Truss stares out of a window, calling everything she sees “left wing”. Including the window and the frame. She looks down at her shoes. They are also left wing. Even the right one. She smiles. Everything is left wing. That is why she failed. Nothing to do with her. — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) February 4, 2023

14.

15.

Still nursing a monumental hangover after drinking too much sherry last night. You’d think someone in the treasury could have warned me. — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) February 5, 2023

16.