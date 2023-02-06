Saturday Night Live gave Mario the Last of Us treatment and it’s-a super
The 2013 post-apocalyptic video game The Last of Us has been turned into a hit TV series by HBO, and it’s been capturing and breaking hearts in equal measure.
The Last of Us portrayed the greatest dystopian love story of our generation while also giving us the funniest dystopian exchange in human history#TheLastOfUs #TheLastOfUsHBO pic.twitter.com/SIpQyYrWd8
— Brian Anthony MS, PA-C (@brod0815) January 30, 2023
The Last of us writers making the show sadder than the game and not warning us pic.twitter.com/b0Ikm2EvMG
— Nova_Grave (@GraveNova) January 30, 2023
my homophobic dad watching the last of us seeing bill and frank share a tender and beautiful love story pic.twitter.com/vp6h5G8o0o
— paolo (@odetoptx) January 31, 2023
The series stars Pedro Pascal, who has just made his debut as a Saturday Night Live host. It was an opportunity too good to pass up – so this happened.
“What if we crash?”
“A little guy in a cloud comes and uses a fishing pole to put you back on the road.”
The SNL Twitter account shared it, and it even got the seal of approval from Naughty Dog, who made the game.
Pedro Pascal stars as Mario… in The Last Of Us Universe. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/isoOU0lzSr
— Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) February 5, 2023
Here are a few things Twitter had to say about it.
Chris Pratt is shaking #SNL pic.twitter.com/i9TvN1xvWq
— Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) February 5, 2023
Sorry but I would actually watch this pic.twitter.com/kpB1PqOPtX
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 5, 2023
So good https://t.co/fyd9kL1rWc
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 5, 2023
I cannot stop watching this https://t.co/s3jmZQXvUl
— James Moran (@jamesmoran) February 5, 2023
Why did this go so hard though https://t.co/UT4km4pQ1F
— Nort (@NortFX) February 5, 2023
El George had a reminder for us all.
This was funny, but, technically, they already did this. pic.twitter.com/KtBcg6PSLF
— El George (@ElGeorgeRiveraR) February 5, 2023
