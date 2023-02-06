Entertainment

Saturday Night Live gave Mario the Last of Us treatment and it’s-a super

Poke Staff. Updated February 6th, 2023

The 2013 post-apocalyptic video game The Last of Us has been turned into a hit TV series by HBO, and it’s been capturing and breaking hearts in equal measure.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, who has just made his debut as a Saturday Night Live host. It was an opportunity too good to pass up – so this happened.

“What if we crash?”

“A little guy in a cloud comes and uses a fishing pole to put you back on the road.”

The SNL Twitter account shared it, and it even got the seal of approval from Naughty Dog, who made the game.

Here are a few things Twitter had to say about it.

El George had a reminder for us all.



