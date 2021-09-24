The reviews are in for the casting choices of the new Mario film – 14 super takedowns

Pics

The voice cast for the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros film has been announced, and people are divided over whether it’s really terrible, or simply terrible.

The #SuperMarioBros animated movie from Illumination has revealed its all-star voice cast and 2022 holiday season release plans. https://t.co/j5ySYDN5WR pic.twitter.com/V8LXMwveMA — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2021

The main bone of contention is this –

The Super Mario movie coming in 2022 has quite the cast: https://t.co/U9govtyUH8 pic.twitter.com/ZMkbRYS5ka — Kotaku (@Kotaku) September 24, 2021

Pratt would be stepping into the giant shoes of the late lamented Bob Hoskins, who played him in the live action version.

It’s Alway’s Sunny in Philadelphia star, Charlie Day, will play Luigi, Jack Black hopes to be a roaring success as Bowser, while Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit fame will play Princess Peach.

If the film’s reviews are anything like these responses, it’s-a-gonna-be-a-disaster.

Imagine surviving two recessions and a pandemic only to have to endure Chris Pratt as Mario — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 24, 2021

Everyone is complaining about Chris Pratt being cast as Mario, but I think we should all take a moment to be glad it wasn’t James Corden. — Wendigoon (@Wendigoon8) September 24, 2021

twitter has rejected chris pratt mario. there will not be peace until our demands are met — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) September 24, 2021

spinning in his grave pic.twitter.com/qnk86zV8RG — David Sims (@davidlsims) September 23, 2021

are we going to pretend that the first mario brothers movie was good just because bob hoskins is no longer with us — Imani Gandied Apples (@AngryBlackLady) September 24, 2021

