You won’t know whether to laugh or cry at this spoof UK investment ad

Now that the UK no longer has Prince Andrew out there drumming up business for the country – or for Pizza Express, at the very least – it might be time for an actual commercial to bring in that all-important investment.

Here’s one Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – Larry and Paul – prepared earlier.

As the slowest-growing economy in the Western world – including Russia – we’re desperate for your money and we’ll let you do literally anything with it.

This is just a sample of the praise they got after posting it on Twitter.

This absolutely hits the nail on the head … I think it’s their best one yet. https://t.co/S887rqaIXD — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) February 2, 2023

A party political broadcast by the @Conservatives https://t.co/8EdcqfxFEG — Andy Burge 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@AndyGJBurge) February 2, 2023

This is Twitter's "Dr Strangelove". . . .brilliant, hilarious and utterly terrifying in equal measure. https://t.co/XQtQww5UK0 — Mark Davison (@iamthemonkey) February 2, 2023

Some absolutely stinging truth bombs (and mild language) in there! Nobody does sarcasm better than the Brits 👌🏼 #InvestUK https://t.co/LSpHfvcVrD — Sam👨‍⚕️🩺 (@DocsDoItBetter) February 2, 2023

This country!👇 https://t.co/dgF9SY7x7c — Alan Partridge – Quote of the Day (@APartridgeQOTD) February 2, 2023

The UK now occupying a circle in hell that even Dante couldn’t imagine. https://t.co/Bh3Y2TbOnl — Laura Buczaczer Stuart (@LauraBuczaczer) February 2, 2023

Oi! Larry and Paul: cut out flapping on about the current economic policies and do some satire! Jesh! https://t.co/PoNZLS3FuU — VoiceOfJeff (@VoiceOfJeff) February 2, 2023

On the money as usual https://t.co/zw7Do21H7b — Nick Miles 💙 (@Nick_Miles_) February 2, 2023

Not for the first time, someone said this.

Someone give the brilliant @larryandpaul their own TV show https://t.co/6oDhTSrj5Y — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 2, 2023

One hundred per cent would watch that.

Coincidentally, if you want to watch them live, they stream on YouTube on Thursdays at 9 pm.

You can also buy them a coffee – or some Yorkshire Tea – here

