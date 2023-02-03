Entertainment

You won’t know whether to laugh or cry at this spoof UK investment ad

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 3rd, 2023

Now that the UK no longer has Prince Andrew out there drumming up business for the country – or for Pizza Express, at the very least – it might be time for an actual commercial to bring in that all-important investment.

Here’s one Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – Larry and Paul – prepared earlier.

As the slowest-growing economy in the Western world – including Russia – we’re desperate for your money and we’ll let you do literally anything with it.

This is just a sample of the praise they got after posting it on Twitter.

Not for the first time, someone said this.

One hundred per cent would watch that.

Coincidentally, if you want to watch them live, they stream on YouTube on Thursdays at 9 pm.

You can also buy them a coffee – or some Yorkshire Tea – here

READ MORE

Larry and Paul’s recruitment ad for the post of PM may blow the field wide open

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab