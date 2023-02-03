Boris Johnson wants Ukraine to join the EU and there’s not enough WTF in the world

Politics

Boris Johnson has had a busy time lately, but his constituents in Uxbridge and South Ruislip haven’t been the beneficiaries – unless you count his absence as a benefit. He has made gathering support for Ukraine his focus – criticising the UK government for falling short.

Boris Johnson when he was Prime Minister, vs Boris Johnson now. pic.twitter.com/49vzmHNTUe — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 1, 2023

His unexpected – and reportedly unsanctioned – recent visit to Ukraine was funded by the taxpayer, and we can only presume his current jaunt to the US will be added to the tab.

Thank you to my good friend @BorisJohnson for stopping by my new office to offer congratulations. Big things ahead! pic.twitter.com/FsaGfxpD9A — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 31, 2023

I hope a brilliant journalist is making appropriate enquiries as to why Boris Johnson was meeting with Kevin McCarthy and what he was doing, given he’s a backbencher. I’d also like to know how much his jolly cost the taxpayer and why we’ve paid for it. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) February 2, 2023

At an event hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank, Johnson shared his thoughts on those crucial post-war steps for Ukraine’s future.

Should Ukraine join @NATO? “I believe that once this war is done and once the Ukrainians have won, then, yes, they should begin the process of induction both to NATO and, of course, to the EU,” says @BorisJohnson at the @AtlanticCouncil. Watch more: 🇺🇦➡️https://t.co/LlIyUEOF1H pic.twitter.com/W26nPmr2eF — Atlantic Council (@AtlanticCouncil) February 1, 2023

That sound you just heard was your irony meter exploding in response to the jaw-dropping statement from the man who spent years writing lies about the EU in his newspaper columns before putting a big one on a bus.

Farrukh – @implausibleblog – clipped the astonishing comment.

Boris Johnson says Ukraine should join the EU 🫠 pic.twitter.com/oDaEEwl6DF — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 2, 2023

It got the astonished reactions you’d expect.

1.

Why would Boris Johnson want Ukraine to join the EU? Why does he want it to sacrifice its sovereignty? Doesn't he want it to be free to make deals with…. Oh right yeah that was all nonsense https://t.co/KrOgR1Lpgl — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 2, 2023

2.

In 2016 Johnson blamed the EU for Russia’s invasion of Crimea https://t.co/lNmvbvaqeD — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 2, 2023

3.

Boris Johnson touring the US pretending to still be Prime Minister is the most tragic thing I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/98pkx9VTWZ — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 1, 2023

4.

5.

but he thinks the EU is irretrievably shit though 🫠 https://t.co/oaBt8LHI1J — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 2, 2023

6.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson has disgracefully called for Ukraine to be accepted into the EU. Does he not care about their "sovereignty"? Does he not understand they won't be able to choose the colour of their passports? What about their fishing industry? 😭😭😭 — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) February 2, 2023

7.

He’s going to base his comeback on a promise to reverse the terrible brexit inflicted on the uk by lying politicians, isn’t he? https://t.co/mBV88TEWTZ — CPUK (@ComicPrintingUK) February 2, 2023

8.

And he can tell you that for 100% ding dang sure. ~AA https://t.co/PgFJSW4m0E — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 2, 2023

9.

Boris Johnson is encouraging Ukraine to joint the EU, three years after the UK exited the EU.

He now wants the Ukrainian people to have more rights than his constituents of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Johnson is a national embarrassment, the man has zero shame. — Sarah (@SASR666) February 2, 2023

10.

How does Boris Johnson reconcile the fact that he wants the best for Ukraine and this includes joining the EU as soon as possible, but that being outside of the EU is great for Britain? — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) February 2, 2023

11.

12.

But surely there are ‘no downsides’ to being outside the EU and the German car industry would rescue them anyway? — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) February 2, 2023

13.

14.

Johnson compared EU to Nazi Germany: “Napoleon, Hitler, others tried this; it ends tragically. EU is attempt to do this by different methods. The eternal problem is there’s no underlying loyalty to idea of Europe.” And he wants Ukraine to join? What does he have against Ukraine? — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) February 2, 2023

15.

Is this for real 😳 — Michel Roux Jr (@michelrouxjr) February 2, 2023

We’ll just leave this here.

Who put 50p in the dïckhead? 🙄 https://t.co/M2qgnxXiOF — ℓουℓου 🕷🐟❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) February 2, 2023

READ MORE

This audience member’s response to Boris Johnson on Question Time is sheer perfection

Source Atlantic Council Image Screengrab