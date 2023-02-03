Politics

Boris Johnson wants Ukraine to join the EU and there’s not enough WTF in the world

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 3rd, 2023

Boris Johnson has had a busy time lately, but his constituents in Uxbridge and South Ruislip haven’t been the beneficiaries – unless you count his absence as a benefit. He has made gathering support for Ukraine his focus – criticising the UK government for falling short.

His unexpected – and reportedly unsanctioned – recent visit to Ukraine was funded by the taxpayer, and we can only presume his current jaunt to the US will be added to the tab.

At an event hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank, Johnson shared his thoughts on those crucial post-war steps for Ukraine’s future.

That sound you just heard was your irony meter exploding in response to the jaw-dropping statement from the man who spent years writing lies about the EU in his newspaper columns before putting a big one on a bus.

Farrukh – @implausibleblog – clipped the astonishing comment.

It got the astonished reactions you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Atlantic Council Image Screengrab