Entertainment

People think this TikToker’s hot take on a Greek myth is an epic tragedy

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 2nd, 2023

The unfortunate Sisyphus is a character from Greek mythology, condemned by Hades to endlessly roll an enormous boulder up a hill, only for it to repeatedly roll back to the bottom.

He lends his name to the adjective sisyphean, referring to seemingly incompletable tasks, and inspired Albert CamusThe Myth of Sisyphus.

If it looks like we’re straying dangerously close to a Classical Studies lecture, don’t worry – it doesn’t last, because a TikToker’s take on the myth has gone wildly viral. It’s quite special.

@awakenatlas Camus was like thiiiiiis 🤏 close #mythofsisyphus ♬ QKThr – Aphex Twin

Eternal punishment of the King of the Underworld or rad workout regimen? You decide.

When Twitter spotted the video, it caused a mass facepalm.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

The TikToker – @awakenatlas – posted a follow-up to clarify her point.

Looks like her boulder is back at the foot of the hill.

READ MORE

These 14 confidently incorrect internet posts will have you facepalming into next week

Source AwakenAtlas Image Screengrab, Swing Painter