These 14 confidently incorrect internet posts will have you facepalming into next week

Pics

Reddit’s r/confidentlyincorrect forum is a smorgasbord of stupidity. If you want to get an idea of what kind of comment can be described as confidently incorrect, just listen to Donald Trump talk about, well, anything really.

These 14 examples will make you an expert.

1. Aged like milk



Via

2. Obviously never owned hamsters



Via

3. Looks like they got tricked



Via

4. When Kirstie went down the wrong alley



Via

5. Adorp, don’t shorp



Via

6. Mo’ money, mo’ problems



Via

7. Wait – what?



Via

8. Ivanka Trump and the mystery of the 8-month birthday



Via

9. Try googling ‘savings accounts’



Via

10. Okay, The Sun – read a book sometime



Via

11. Surely you remember Vice-president Michelle Obama



Via

12. Kevin Sorbo learns what words mean



Via

13. Does electricity even exist or is it a myth – like gravity?



Via

14. Plurals are haaaard



Via

BONUS – It’s the confidence that really makes this.

READ MORE

Comeback of the week (AKA just idiots bickering on Twitter)

Source r/confidentlyincorrect Image Karatara on Pexels