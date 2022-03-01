Pics

These 14 confidently incorrect internet posts will have you facepalming into next week

Reddit’s r/confidentlyincorrect forum is a smorgasbord of stupidity. If you want to get an idea of what kind of comment can be described as confidently incorrect, just listen to Donald Trump talk about, well, anything really.

These 14 examples will make you an expert.

1. Aged like milk


2. Obviously never owned hamsters


3. Looks like they got tricked


4. When Kirstie went down the wrong alley


5. Adorp, don’t shorp


6. Mo’ money, mo’ problems


7. Wait – what?


8. Ivanka Trump and the mystery of the 8-month birthday


9. Try googling ‘savings accounts’


10. Okay, The Sun – read a book sometime


11. Surely you remember Vice-president Michelle Obama


12. Kevin Sorbo learns what words mean


13. Does electricity even exist or is it a myth – like gravity?


14. Plurals are haaaard


BONUS – It’s the confidence that really makes this.

