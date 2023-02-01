Yvette Cooper’s thorough roasting of Suella Braverman is a very entertaining watch

Politics

Life, they say, can be stranger than fiction, and in the House of Commons, life can be more entertaining than a soap opera – especially when Yvette Cooper takes to her feet.

On Tuesday, Suella ‘I dream of deporting people’ Braverman was the wriggling fish on the barbed hook.

Watch what happened.

Gove is now in charge on antisocial behaviour Sunak is in charge on small boats Jenrick is in charge on asylum Tugendhat on security She’s not fixing Windrush, or Violence Against Women, and certainly not charging criminals So what does this Home Secretary actually do? pic.twitter.com/X1AQ4QqpI7 — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) January 31, 2023

“The Navy’s been in charge of patrolling the Channel. It didn’t work, did it?” “The Immigration Minister has taken over asylum accommodation because when the Home Secretary was in charge, she broke the law.” “She’s not doing work on police standards, tackling misogyny or racism or violence against women and girls because she thinks all of that is woke.” “All of that fuss about the sacking this week of the member for Stratford as the Tory Party Chair and Minister Without Portfolio when the real Minister Without Portfolio is still in office.” “Why doesn’t she just get out of the way and let somebody else do the job?”

via Gfycat

It’s funny because it’s true – which is also why it’s tragic.

Bloody brilliant roast.. and every word true. Why is Leaky Sue still in post? https://t.co/1BuLytx5D7 — AngeTheVexed #GeneralElectionNow (@angiestephens) January 31, 2023

Outstanding from @YvetteCooperMP 👏👏 I’m surprised there aren’t scorch marks on the floor

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/UKRXCgK5Xw — Sam (@loulouyoohoo) January 31, 2023

No wonder Bravermann frequently goes missing from Parliament https://t.co/tWggsskSw7 — Graeme Thompson (@Graeme_Thomp) January 31, 2023

I'd like to report a murder 💀 https://t.co/GSd16VR4bd — Ryan S (@souchy_boyy) January 31, 2023

Ambulance for the Home Secretary, please, thanks to the sharp tongue of the Shadow Home Secretary. https://t.co/qWDjAnQnwV — Bernie Baldwin 💙 (@BernieBaldwin) January 31, 2023

This speech sounds like a brilliant piece of screenwriting for a great political drama or satire. Every line brilliant. Thank you. — Sanam Naraghi Anderlini, MBE (@sanambna) January 31, 2023

Simon Dale reminded people that it wasn’t Yvette Cooper’s first rodeo.

@YvetteCooperMP has a history of handing @SuellaBraverman her own ass however this is very personal and absolutely brutal👀 https://t.co/W1IWvcaxkv — simon dale (@simondale11) January 31, 2023

For example …

Multiple major disputes between Home Secretary & PM in 5 wks. Net migration targets, ECHR, re-classifying drugs, small boats, agricultural workers… & torpedoing PM’s India trade deal. Never seen chaos like it. Wd be front page if Chancellor wasn’t worse. Commons debate today pic.twitter.com/afpvA3pQz2 — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) October 13, 2022

Where’s that ambulance?

READ MORE

A Tory MP tried to own Labour on national security – so Yvette Cooper chewed him up and spat him out

Source Yvette Cooper Image Screengrab