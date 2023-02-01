Politics

Yvette Cooper’s thorough roasting of Suella Braverman is a very entertaining watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 1st, 2023

Life, they say, can be stranger than fiction, and in the House of Commons, life can be more entertaining than a soap opera – especially when Yvette Cooper takes to her feet.

On Tuesday, Suella ‘I dream of deporting people’ Braverman was the wriggling fish on the barbed hook.

Watch what happened.

“The Navy’s been in charge of patrolling the Channel. It didn’t work, did it?”

“The Immigration Minister has taken over asylum accommodation because when the Home Secretary was in charge, she broke the law.”

“She’s not doing work on police standards, tackling misogyny or racism or violence against women and girls because she thinks all of that is woke.”

“All of that fuss about the sacking this week of the member for Stratford as the Tory Party Chair and Minister Without Portfolio when the real Minister Without Portfolio is still in office.”

“Why doesn’t she just get out of the way and let somebody else do the job?”

It’s funny because it’s true – which is also why it’s tragic.

Simon Dale reminded people that it wasn’t Yvette Cooper’s first rodeo.

For example …

Where’s that ambulance?

