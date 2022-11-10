A Tory MP tried to own Labour on national security – so Yvette Cooper chewed him up and spat him out

Politics

Rishi Sunak has fielded three Prime Minister’s Questions sessions, and in each one he has avoided answering a question by reminding people that Keir Starmer wanted Jeremy Corbyn to be the prime minister.

When Shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, tabled a humble address to the House of Commons to ask for details of advice given to the PM regarding the appointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary, Tory MP Gary Sambrook demonstrated that “But Jeremy Corbyn …” has become the UK equivalent of “But her e-mails …”

Watch how it worked out for him.

Gary Sambrook intervened on ⁦@YvetteCooperMP⁩’s humble address about Suella Braverman’s to make a point about Jeremy Corbyn and the Salisbury poisonings and received a blistering attack about Boris Johnson’s close relationship with Evgeny and Alexander Lebedev pic.twitter.com/WD7d6Hs04q — David Beckett (@iamdavidbeckett) November 8, 2022

“(Boris Johnson) At the height of the Skripal crisis, chose to go to Italy to a place called the Russian Mountain …where he met with, without his officials …an ex-KGB agent. He took a guest. He didn’t report who the guest was. He didn’t report the meeting with the ex-KGB agent to the department when he returned. Nor can he remember whether any government business was discussed.”

If only Keir Starmer had said that to Rishi Sunak.

Here’s what tweeters thought of it.

If you take a swing at Yvette Cooper, take care.

Miss it and she will take you out. https://t.co/vm8cz27tPz — Merrion-Duncan Jones (@Merrion) November 9, 2022

Pow! Gif! Bravo @YvetteCooperMP 🔥 🔥 🔥 And needed to be said. Again and again. https://t.co/SrtmuRCXfy — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) November 8, 2022

Play with fire Tory boy, you get burned! https://t.co/qs6izKLD57 — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 9, 2022

Gary Sambrook retires hurt. https://t.co/Gevw8STRq2 — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) November 8, 2022

So dim they put him up to doing the "But Corbyn!!" line (which is all they seem to have now) and he goes for it despite being up against one of Labour's best. https://t.co/ZHIRpkiKBz — ★ Joanna Lumley 💙 (@unklerupert) November 9, 2022

The sooner Conservative MPs engage with the Labour Party as it is rather than the Corbyn-led Labour they wish it still was the better their electoral prospects will be pic.twitter.com/1tcyqVEPpo — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) November 9, 2022

We’ll just leave this here.

Yvette Cooper has schooled more Tory MPs than Gary has hot dinners. — sonofcathan (@sonofcathan) November 8, 2022

