A Tory MP tried to own Labour on national security – so Yvette Cooper chewed him up and spat him out

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 10th, 2022

Rishi Sunak has fielded three Prime Minister’s Questions sessions, and in each one he has avoided answering a question by reminding people that Keir Starmer wanted Jeremy Corbyn to be the prime minister.

When Shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, tabled a humble address to the House of Commons to ask for details of advice given to the PM regarding the appointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary, Tory MP Gary Sambrook demonstrated that “But Jeremy Corbyn …” has become the UK equivalent of “But her e-mails …”

Watch how it worked out for him.

“(Boris Johnson) At the height of the Skripal crisis, chose to go to Italy to a place called the Russian Mountain …where he met with, without his officials …an ex-KGB agent.

He took a guest. He didn’t report who the guest was. He didn’t report the meeting with the ex-KGB agent to the department when he returned.

Nor can he remember whether any government business was discussed.”

If only Keir Starmer had said that to Rishi Sunak.

Screengrab