The 15 funniest reactions to Matt Hancock walking down the GMB corridor

We can only presume a literary agent or other adviser thought it would be a good idea for Matt Hancock to say yes to being interviewed for half an hour on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain. They were wrong.

Whatever you are doing please watch this blistering masterclass in political interviewing as @susannareid100 uses facts, poise & stone cold brilliance to pin down a squirming @MattHancock on his pandemic law breaking 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mB8so2f6gJ — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) January 31, 2023

Listen to the sound Matt Hancock makes when Susanna Reid & Richard Madeley point out how little of his I’m a Celebrity fee was donated to charity #GMB pic.twitter.com/ofCoQPcmj9 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) January 31, 2023

I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. England’s then-Health Secretary flailing desperately under unrelenting, scalpel-like scrutiny from GMB host, Susanna Reid. More of this please, journalists. 👏 https://t.co/tYPwvi2zfW — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) January 31, 2023

A couple of seconds from this pre-interview GMB tease really stood out.

From the political rough and tumble to the controversy in the jungle, @MattHancock joins @susannareid100 and @richardm56 for his first EXCLUSIVE interview since I'm A Celebrity. He talks about life after Westminster and why it's time to set the record straight. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/15wMWu5wkx — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 30, 2023

It wasn’t the first time the disgraced former Health Secretary had publicly demonstrated his ability to push cringe to the limits.

Remember this shameless – and false – boast about the Tories’ achievements on health?

🏨40 new hospitals

👨‍⚕️👩‍⚕️6000 more GPs

💷 Record NHS funding I’m so excited to unveil our other plans for this county – make sure you tune in for the #ConservativeManifesto pic.twitter.com/P20Pznkygv — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 24, 2019

Then there was whatever was going on here.

Matt Hancock being totally normal with a woman. pic.twitter.com/REmT3d4we5 — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 11, 2019

Tweeters couldn’t resist sharing their thoughts on the GMB corridor walk, and these were our favourites.

1.

Why does Matt Hancock look like he's trying to find Sarah Connor? pic.twitter.com/7ZUyBrQjOV — Chris Bland (@ChrisBland31) January 31, 2023

2.

Hi. I’m Matt Hancock. You may have seen me in films such as ‘how to look relaxed on camera,’ and ‘how to turn a corner like a human being’ pic.twitter.com/XeQbDUCCM8 — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) January 31, 2023

3.

New Sims game looks fucking shit. pic.twitter.com/hr8wM4erfp — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) January 31, 2023

4.

The turn is inspired! https://t.co/6hNdPnaSiU — Laurence Rickard (@Lazbotron) January 31, 2023

5.

the utter terror of Matt Hancock hunting you down in a corridor whilst Richard Madeley does a voiceover 🫠pic.twitter.com/7G5bmyx3Cp — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 31, 2023

6.

I’m getting young Hannibal Lecter vibes here. pic.twitter.com/qK4ZoFmMvs — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 31, 2023

7.

If Richard Curtis directed Get Out pic.twitter.com/tRi8pQKTWz — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) January 31, 2023

8.