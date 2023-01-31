Susanna Reid savaging Matt Hancock over breaking Covid rules is an interview masterclass

News

Matt Hancock made yet another massive error of judgement when he accepted the invitation to appear on Good Morning Britain. He was pathetically unprepared for the utter grilling he would receive from Susanna Reid.

It’s an impeccable lesson in holding politicians to account.

.@susannareid100 questions @MattHancock on why he didn't follow his own guidelines during the pandemic. The former Health Secretary says 'I'm only human' and 'we all have our frailties and I fell in love.' pic.twitter.com/yd1fwpfRf5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 31, 2023

Barrister and expert on Covid-related laws and regulations, Adam Wagner had a different interpretation of whether Hancock broke the law.

I hadn’t realised, as Matt Hancock seems to have just admitted on @GMB, that the image of him was taken on 6th May 2021, when we were still in step 2. This w meant any gathering of more than one person indoors for social purposes was prohibited by law https://t.co/NbVmWzxhnk — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) January 31, 2023

Susanna put that to Hancock.

'The guidelines were in place and I accept that I broke the guidelines. But I didn't break the law.' @MattHancock @susannareid100 questions the former Health Secretary on whether he broke the law when he breached Covid rules. pic.twitter.com/QlbO3knUWZ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 31, 2023

It’s so rare to see a shark attack on live television.

Susanna Reid: Why didn't you follow your own guidelines? Matt Hancock: 'This is what I asked forgiveness in the jungle for.' TRANSLATION:

'Not only did I break my own rules but I then made £310,400 out of it by going on a TV show when I'm supposed to be a fucking MP.'#Twat https://t.co/pW4Y2khAAR — Count Binface (@CountBinface) January 31, 2023

Truly a towering figure of the 21st century.

Cherished & beloved

Matt Hancock with humility & piety has shown what a hero he is on #GMB this morning❤️

His plea for love & understanding stood out so beautifully against the snarling cynicism of Susanna Reid.pic.twitter.com/r2kvcN9J5W — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) January 31, 2023

Some people go to church to ask forgiveness… Matt Hancock goes to the celebrity jungle apparently… https://t.co/DzGh9UUv0e — Jack Royston (@Jack_Royston) January 31, 2023

This is an extraordinary exchange https://t.co/wJVDiopglP — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) January 31, 2023

Susanna Reid: “Why did the rules apply to everyone else but you were exempt?” Matt Hancock: “Well, that’s what I asked for forgiveness for in the jungle.” The reply of an absolute madman. #GMB — Ben (@islandniles) January 31, 2023

Susanna Reid destroying Matt Hancock on ITV now. Go girl!! — Gabrielle Glaister (@gabbyglaister) January 31, 2023

Excellent interviewing of Matt Hancock from @susannareid100 on GMB, during which you can see a fatigued Hancock let the mask slip in saying he’s “been through this endlessly”. In other words, he’s tired of having to defend himself constantly and just wants ‘a little forgiveness’. — Liam O'Dell (@LiamODellUK) January 31, 2023

If I were Matt Hancock I would simply have died of shame by now, and I certainly wouldn't be making even more of a tit of myself on telly at the hands of @susannareid100 https://t.co/wwiWgzYeEz — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) January 31, 2023

Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek has been left disabled by Covid, tried to explain how people feel.

'I couldn't visit Derek in hospital, he couldn't see his kids.'@kategarraway questions @MattHancock on why he decided to go into the jungle and release a book before the Covid inquiry. pic.twitter.com/NgnfScFYmL — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 31, 2023

“I get all that. I really do – and I really feel it.”

Okay.

You can watch the full segment, almost half an hour, here.

