This might be the best way to get the kids to tidy up – or the worst

A Redditor named u/prevuznack has shared this parenting hack, which we can confidently predict won’t be widely adopted – but it’s good for a laugh.

They explained –

My kids haven’t cleaned their bathroom like they were supposed to. I decided to leave a note under a rag they left on the floor. Let’s see if they find it. It’s been a week already.

It could be an expensive prank, but it might just motivate the kids to do more cleaning in future.

Other Redditors weighed in.

This will be consumed by bathroom mould before they find it.

Elegant_Operation820

My little sister used to leave all her crap on the floor. I started chucking quarters in the mess and she started cleaning up. And yes, this was 1973 when you could buy something for a quarter.

Gadget850

If it’s past 50 days do the kids need to pay the parents?

designer_farts

Now this is parenting at a high level! Props!

LilSpermCould

As a dad, I approve of gamifying my kid’s life, and it works too. The example shown here is a clever one!

Beerden

Walked into my daughter’s room this morning – well l tried, but couldn’t see the floor. Going to try this…

Basic-Escape-4824

Idk why I thought it was for me and I got happy.

Piccardoz

This is the type of passive-aggressive parenting I can get behind. My kids are damn slobs.

DesertSkateRatt

I wish I’d known about this when my kids were growing up! 👍

GJaneRantsalot

I hope every kid who sees this post is going to start cleaning their bathroom in hopes to find this note.

Diluted22

50 days of chances? The parents have zero confidence in these kids.

GardenerOfEden

u/schmo006 offered their services.

Can I come by and clean your bathroom? I could use the 40$.

But u/sweadle had some advice.

Or be a parent, and tell them to clean the bathroom and that they aren’t doing anything else until it’s done.

