This woman’s game-themed to-do list for her husband split the internet

Pics

A Redditor named u/gamergirl118 shared the to-do list she wrote for her husband. We’ll let her explain –

In an attempt to help my husband complete his chores, I’ve made him a list of side quests.

User name checks out. And this is the list –

She later clarified that she and her husband discuss the jobs to be done, and he likes them to be written down to help him as he has ADHD. They both enjoy gaming.

Her method split the Reddit comments.

That escalated a bit from simple chores like clear the table and send thank you cards to build new basement stairs. The final one should have been added as an expansion pack on its own.

sudeki300

The nice thing about side quests? They’re optional.

egnards

Trash quests. Definitely low xp or some bs equipment nobody wants.

WaltsClone

The main quest is serving the queen with a back massage, chatting her up and entertain her with some adventure quest to the cinema. After the side quest ofc. Each day.

MykirEUW

I would reply with a simple letter that stated… Gone fishing!

caseybowling

I feel I should point out at least two of those could have been done in less time than it took to write that.

DarthDregan

This would work for me, I would be thinkin I’m in Skyrim, I be like: I need to go I must clear out the bandit camp.

Chance-Opinion5280

None of these quest have rewards. Why the hell would I waste time on these pointless side quest?

ExternalBet2

Relationship goals.

kokoreditus

Embarrassing. You his mommy or what?

Ok-Photograph3099

Build new basement stairs is like the end boss quest.

snitch182

Whether you think it’s a good list or not, u/Fallwalking‘s comment rings true.

Throw in difficultly level: With Kids.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Clearly nothing can stop this Canadian man completing his to-do list

Source r/funny Image olichel on Pixabay