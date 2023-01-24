People have been coming up with Awfully British Gritter Names – 17 puntastic favourites

Round Ups

If you’re lucky enough to live in Scotland, you may have seen one of the puntastically named gritter fleet, like these: –

Very much in that spirit, the highly entertaining Awfully British #Tag Twitter account set a challenge.

As parts of the UK are still shivering ❄️ under snow let's come up with some Gritter names Awfully British style!

Let's play #AwfullyBritishGritterNames Basking in 11 degrees! are @Cute_Cthulhu @MaidenWatford

🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/NAdZBRNk7l — Awfully British #Tag (@awfullybritish2) January 22, 2023

Tweeters were inspired.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Gritter Ye Not! #AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/oYc1QwV3nD — Uncle Beard (Exit stage left pursued by a 🐻 🌈 ) (@UncleBeard1978) January 23, 2023

7.

8.

9.

#AwfullyBritishGritterNames Grit me with your rhythm stick — Call Me Al Farm (@eggforbread) January 22, 2023

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Spready the Eagle #AwfullyBritishGritterNames — Rachel Spaniel (@FortSpaniels) January 22, 2023

15.

16.

17.

#AwfullyBritishGritterNames

Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machinery pic.twitter.com/WesKyoVXMh — Zara Zee (@Zeddeee) January 22, 2023

BONUS Topical. Always topical.

#AwfullyBritishGritterNames Due to budget shortfalls, the current gritter fleet will be phased out in favour of the Gritcycle. pic.twitter.com/fYmiW7KBbE — FTJ (@fairytalejedi) January 22, 2023

READ MORE

Scottish gritters have the best names and you can follow them live

Source Awfully British #Tag Image @Revdavidgray