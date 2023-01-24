People have been coming up with Awfully British Gritter Names – 17 puntastic favourites
If you’re lucky enough to live in Scotland, you may have seen one of the puntastically named gritter fleet, like these: –
Very much in that spirit, the highly entertaining Awfully British #Tag Twitter account set a challenge.
As parts of the UK are still shivering ❄️ under snow let's come up with some Gritter names Awfully British style!
Let's play #AwfullyBritishGritterNames
Basking in 11 degrees! are @Cute_Cthulhu @MaidenWatford
🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/NAdZBRNk7l
— Awfully British #Tag (@awfullybritish2) January 22, 2023
Tweeters were inspired.
1.
Sir Salter Raleigh #AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/9FHr3v0q2R
— Not a normal vicar 💙 💚🏴 ♿ 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@Revdavidgray) January 22, 2023
2.
#AwfullyBritishGritterNames
Chris Gritty pic.twitter.com/aJyOzdew43
— Zara Zee (@Zeddeee) January 22, 2023
3.
Gritty Gritty Bang Bang. #AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/dmizFwYY4W
— Scott Montgomery (@ScottMo68256087) January 22, 2023
4.
The Gritman And Her #AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/la3gVSFV4D
— Ian (@ianmoo) January 22, 2023
5.
#AwfullyBritishGritterNames
Grit Scot! pic.twitter.com/27rbYki9iO
— Zara Zee (@Zeddeee) January 22, 2023
6.
Gritter Ye Not! #AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/oYc1QwV3nD
— Uncle Beard (Exit stage left pursued by a 🐻 🌈 ) (@UncleBeard1978) January 23, 2023
7.
Queen Gritoria..#AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/G6BIN9T8OW
— Just Nic (@tismenic70) January 22, 2023
8.
Clearer Nightly #AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/AqtAPUFrci
— Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) January 22, 2023
9.
Grit me with your rhythm stick
— Call Me Al Farm (@eggforbread) January 22, 2023
10.
Alfred the Grit
#AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/gPKVJWRMjl
— Richard Stone (@RichardStone21) January 22, 2023
11.
Sid Grittle And Spready Large #AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/4OWQrvbjeO
— ColG 🏴🎸☘️⚽🏉🦉🦅🐶 (@NicolG79042375) January 22, 2023
12.
A Tale Of Two Gritters #AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/enpS51r7SZ
— ColG 🏴🎸☘️⚽🏉🦉🦅🐶 (@NicolG79042375) January 22, 2023
13.
PG Grits #AwfullyBritishGritterNames ☕️🫖
— Rachel Spaniel (@FortSpaniels) January 22, 2023
14.
Spready the Eagle #AwfullyBritishGritterNames
— Rachel Spaniel (@FortSpaniels) January 22, 2023
15.
All Gritters Great And Small
#AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/gWs8D1Qhyd
— Richard Stone (@RichardStone21) January 22, 2023
16.
Salt and Lineker
#AwfullyBritishGritterNames pic.twitter.com/NDt0CIsQHy
— Richard Stone (@RichardStone21) January 22, 2023
17.
#AwfullyBritishGritterNames
Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machinery pic.twitter.com/WesKyoVXMh
— Zara Zee (@Zeddeee) January 22, 2023
BONUS Topical. Always topical.
#AwfullyBritishGritterNames Due to budget shortfalls, the current gritter fleet will be phased out in favour of the Gritcycle. pic.twitter.com/fYmiW7KBbE
— FTJ (@fairytalejedi) January 22, 2023
Source Awfully British #Tag Image @Revdavidgray