Round Ups

People have been coming up with Awfully British Gritter Names – 17 puntastic favourites

Poke Staff. Updated January 24th, 2023

If you’re lucky enough to live in Scotland, you may have seen one of the puntastically named gritter fleet, like these: –

Very much in that spirit, the highly entertaining Awfully British #Tag Twitter account set a challenge.

Tweeters were inspired.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

BONUS Topical. Always topical.

READ MORE

Scottish gritters have the best names and you can follow them live

Source Awfully British #Tag Image @Revdavidgray