The recipe was pure rage bait – but the reaction was pure comedy
Comedian Tanara Mallory – @tanaradoublechocolate – makes funny content in a variety of ways, and shares it across her social media sites, but one frequent funny take is how she reacts to rage-bait recipe demos.
Here’s how she reacted to a (dangerous) pie.
@tanaradoublechocolate #greenscreenvideo @Anna Rothfuss I am having so much fun with these and learning soooooo much 😭🤣 #viral #fyp #foodrecipes #food #comedy #ReTokforNature #PostitAffirmations #philly ♬ original sound – Tanara
There was also a recipe using a bag of boiled Cheetos. Really.
@tanaradoublechocolate #greenscreenvideo @Getti Try this recipe and let me know what happened a few hours later 🤣😭 #fyp #comedy #cooking #recipes #viral #nourisheveryyou #findyourgrace #philly ♬ original sound – Tanara
This recipe had some added – and very unwelcome – extras.
@tanaradoublechocolate #greenscreenvideo Make your own ORIGINAL casserole 🤣 VIDEO CREDITS @yummycookingj9 #comedy #fyp #everybodysocreative #viral #food #foodreview #cooking #commentary #philly #casserole ♬ original sound – Tanara
Dog spit as an ingredient. Yum.
Here’s how TikTok users reacted.
Amber Maerine addressed the elephant in the room.
There were these wise words, too.
Consider that very much our new policy.
