James O’Brien completely unravelled this caller’s immigration complaints and she wasn’t a bit happy

The government’s Public Order Bill, introduced on Monday, would allow police to intervene to prevent disruptive demonstrations, prompting Minority Report to trend on Twitter.

It was bad enough before. With today's amendment, the government has made this monstrous bill even more draconian. As in Minority Report, if this amendment is passed, the law can be used pre-emptively. https://t.co/BCwQRmOyGf — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) January 16, 2023

The government’s policing bill allows the police to prevent protests from becoming “disruptive” before they are disruptive. At least in Minority Report there were only three precogs. Now, the government is gifting the police the capacity for clairvoyance and enshrining it in law. — Kierkegaard Starmer (@Patrick_J_C_) January 16, 2023

James O’Brien asked his listeners to share their views on the policy, and Jackie from Bexley rang in to tell him everything else in her head apart from that.

Get your Brexiter bingo cards and daubers ready. You’re on for a full house.

'You can't say what you want in this country without being called a racist!' This caller spends several minutes saying exactly what she wants to say about immigration during a phone-in that had nothing to do with immigration. @mrjamesob does not call her a racist. pic.twitter.com/peBgqyUogs — LBC (@LBC) January 16, 2023

“When you see how the NHS is struggling, and all these people are coming into the country.” “What about foreign doctors? Fifty per cent of NHS doctors are foreign born. How do we feel about that?” “I’m not against foreign people. You’re changing what I’m saying.”

It’s the satirists we feel sorry for.

Astonishingly, that was only around a third of the conversation she had with James, in which she said a lot of things about immigration and foreigners, while unironically insisting that people aren’t allowed to say anything about immigration and foreigners.

Tweeters had a lot to say about Jackie.

This is funny and strangely enjoyable, but…it’s the simplicity of the demolition that is so frightening.

Why is nobody else doing this so effectively? Why are these opinions so consistently stoked and not challenged? https://t.co/QXW7RMcCid — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 16, 2023

This government has managed to convince a large majority of people to believe that immigration is the reason why the NHS is in the state it is. Not the fact that they’ve failed to invest in the system. Where’s the £350m p/w? pic.twitter.com/TgAh24apc4 — 🇯🇲7hanos876🇯🇲 (@thanos876) January 17, 2023

This is brilliant, but the whole conversation is even better. Jackie not having a clue about anything but knowing everything. https://t.co/Js2y3EbNW9 — Norma Ballingall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@Balr0g) January 16, 2023

Six minutes and twenty-eight seconds which proves the untold damage right-wing media like the Mail, Express, Talk “TV” and GB News have done to this country and its people. Almost everything she says could be lifted verbatim from any one of them. It should make you angry and sad. https://t.co/7RMjSk6xoJ — Dan O'Hagan (@danohagan) January 16, 2023

Take a few and watch @mrjamesob tie a caller in knots by just asking her simple questions about her anti-immigrant stance she insists isn’t anti-immigrant. He’s the best at this. It’s 🇬🇧 but relevant to 🇺🇸. The arguments fall apart at the slightest touch. pic.twitter.com/RthZz245Ys — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) January 16, 2023

In a nutshell …

This is what happens when you get your facts from the Daily Mail for your entire life. I don't know how he has the patience sometimes. https://t.co/Lu3Lef6BVg — Brexit Fails (@BrexitFails) January 16, 2023

We couldn’t end without including this bit of stand-up from the great Stewart Lee.

Oddly familiar.

