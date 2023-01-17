Entertainment

James O’Brien completely unravelled this caller’s immigration complaints and she wasn’t a bit happy

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 17th, 2023

The government’s Public Order Bill, introduced on Monday, would allow police to intervene to prevent disruptive demonstrations, prompting Minority Report to trend on Twitter.

James O’Brien asked his listeners to share their views on the policy, and Jackie from Bexley rang in to tell him everything else in her head apart from that.

Get your Brexiter bingo cards and daubers ready. You’re on for a full house.

“When you see how the NHS is struggling, and all these people are coming into the country.”

“What about foreign doctors? Fifty per cent of NHS doctors are foreign born. How do we feel about that?”

“I’m not against foreign people. You’re changing what I’m saying.”

It’s the satirists we feel sorry for.

Astonishingly, that was only around a third of the conversation she had with James, in which she said a lot of things about immigration and foreigners, while unironically insisting that people aren’t allowed to say anything about immigration and foreigners.

Tweeters had a lot to say about Jackie.

In a nutshell …

We couldn’t end without including this bit of stand-up from the great Stewart Lee.

Oddly familiar.

Source LBC Image Screengrab