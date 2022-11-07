Mike Graham called James O’Brien ‘loser in chief’ and it didn’t end well for the Talk Radio man

Pics

To the world of Talk Radio’s Mike Graham, who you might remember for that unfortunate exchange about concrete a while back.

Mike’s interview with Insulate Britain spokesman Cameron lasts less than a minute.@Iromg | @InsulateLove pic.twitter.com/yJS7DheACq — TalkTV (@TalkTV) October 26, 2021

We mention him again because James O’Brien, who is on LBC at the same time, recently went viral with a list of Brexit promises from back in the day and the clip was brought to the attention of the Talk Radio (and Talk TV) concrete farmer.

Graham wasn’t having any of it, obviously, and the exchange which followed makes for a most entertaining read.

And if @mrjamesob– or indeed @Irmog – wanted to share the latest radio listening figures we’d be only too delighted to share them in the comments.

H/T Twitter @domdecyfa