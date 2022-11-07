Pics

Mike Graham called James O’Brien ‘loser in chief’ and it didn’t end well for the Talk Radio man

Poke Staff. Updated November 7th, 2022

To the world of Talk Radio’s Mike Graham, who you might remember for that unfortunate exchange about concrete a while back.

We mention him again because James O’Brien, who is on LBC at the same time, recently went viral with a list of Brexit promises from back in the day and the clip was brought to the attention of the Talk Radio (and Talk TV) concrete farmer.

Graham wasn’t having any of it, obviously, and the exchange which followed makes for a most entertaining read.

And if @mrjamesob– or indeed @Irmog – wanted to share the latest radio listening figures we’d be only too delighted to share them in the comments.

H/T Twitter @domdecyfa