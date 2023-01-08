People have been improving this anti-mask t-shirt with suggestions for an extra word

Pics



A Redditor named u/NoCommunity3256 pulled no punches with the title of their r/CleverComebacks post, which was –

‘I hate anti-maskers’

It was all because of this t-shirt they’d spotted online.

Someone had already made this clever comeback.

But Redditors had their own to add – and these would all make great last lines for the t-shirt.

They forgot Unintelligent.

QwertyKitty

Unfortunate.

NoQuash4715

Undesirable.

Stocks-Mostly-Lower

Unattractive.

-qqqwwweeerrrtttyyy-

Unwelcome.

Voodoo-People78

Undatable

HappyCynic24

Unreasonable.

Initial-shop8863

Unlikable.

AbbreviationsFluid73

Unprotected.

WhatNameDidIUseAgain

People weren’t just leaving t-shirt edits. They had other thoughts.

Just read it as UN masked…like they’re some sort of United Nations toddlers.

M_Salvatar

They need to add “plague-rat” to the shirt.

Mojave-2014

I thought it said ‘unfarted’. I was wildly confused.

Nightcarna

Consider it a ‘keep away’ sign.

Bokbreath

Does it come with an “I’m with stupid” shirt?

UnarmedArmenian

And finally …

