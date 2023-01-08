Pics

People have been improving this anti-mask t-shirt with suggestions for an extra word

Updated January 8th, 2023


A Redditor named u/NoCommunity3256 pulled no punches with the title of their r/CleverComebacks post, which was –

‘I hate anti-maskers’

It was all because of this t-shirt they’d spotted online.

Someone had already made this clever comeback.

But Redditors had their own to add – and these would all make great last lines for the t-shirt.

They forgot Unintelligent.
QwertyKitty

Unfortunate.
NoQuash4715

Undesirable.
Stocks-Mostly-Lower

Unattractive.
-qqqwwweeerrrtttyyy-

Unwelcome.
Voodoo-People78

Undatable
HappyCynic24

Unreasonable.
Initial-shop8863

Unlikable.
AbbreviationsFluid73

Unprotected.
WhatNameDidIUseAgain

People weren’t just leaving t-shirt edits. They had other thoughts.

Just read it as UN masked…like they’re some sort of United Nations toddlers.
M_Salvatar

They need to add “plague-rat” to the shirt.
Mojave-2014

I thought it said ‘unfarted’. I was wildly confused.
Nightcarna

Consider it a ‘keep away’ sign.
Bokbreath

Does it come with an “I’m with stupid” shirt?
UnarmedArmenian

And finally …

Source r/CleverComebacks