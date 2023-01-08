People have been improving this anti-mask t-shirt with suggestions for an extra word
A Redditor named u/NoCommunity3256 pulled no punches with the title of their r/CleverComebacks post, which was –
‘I hate anti-maskers’
It was all because of this t-shirt they’d spotted online.
Someone had already made this clever comeback.
But Redditors had their own to add – and these would all make great last lines for the t-shirt.
They forgot Unintelligent.
QwertyKitty
Unfortunate.
NoQuash4715
Undesirable.
Stocks-Mostly-Lower
Unattractive.
-qqqwwweeerrrtttyyy-
Unwelcome.
Voodoo-People78
Undatable
HappyCynic24
Unreasonable.
Initial-shop8863
Unlikable.
AbbreviationsFluid73
Unprotected.
WhatNameDidIUseAgain
People weren’t just leaving t-shirt edits. They had other thoughts.
Just read it as UN masked…like they’re some sort of United Nations toddlers.
M_Salvatar
They need to add “plague-rat” to the shirt.
Mojave-2014
I thought it said ‘unfarted’. I was wildly confused.
Nightcarna
Consider it a ‘keep away’ sign.
Bokbreath
Does it come with an “I’m with stupid” shirt?
UnarmedArmenian
And finally …
Source r/CleverComebacks Image r/CleverComebacks, Dieterich01 on Pixabay