A restaurant turned a furious anti-masker’s one-star review into a T-shirt and people love it

We’ve featured plenty of one-star reviews by anti-maskers furious that a shop or restaurant has insisted that they do the most basic of things to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They’re frequently accompanied by a fabulous takedown by the shop or restaurant involved. But we’ve never seen one do this, a restaurant in North Carolina that turned one such review into a T-shirt.

Here’s what the Luna rotisserie said on Instagram.

‘In the spring, during the first mask mandate, a group of people came to Luna, demanding to enter without masks. Our dedicated staff refused entry, but said they were welcome to eat on our spacious outdoor patio. ‘The group refused and became angry and argumentative. Eventually they left, went home, and posted a series of one-star reviews about how we infringed upon their freedom. This was our favourite review. ‘We asked the very talented Chip Hoppin at @themerchcarrboro to design the perfect t-shirt, as a Covid momento for our staff. A gift to thank them for what’s been an incredibly challenging journey.’

And here’s the T-shirt!

Here’s the review in full.

‘This place is full of satanic activity. ‘As free breathing humans we were discriminated against, the wait staff refused to serve our laughing, smiling faces. ‘I cannot believe the treatment we received here, as if we were ‘below’ them. If you like freedom, go elsewhere!’ [One star out of five]

And it found a whole new audience after it was shared by @SkylerJay_ over on Twitter.

Can we all just appreciate the incredible vibes of my new employer taking an absolutely wild one-star review and making it into a t-shirt??? pic.twitter.com/Cd5qeki8Fx — Skyler Jay (@SkylerJay_) October 15, 2021

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

“Free breathing” I…I can’t — loving the ones i’m with (@ellen_perleberg) October 15, 2021

Legendary. I'm just dissapointed in myself that I didn't think to do this with my death threats and 1* reviews, lol. https://t.co/6Gy3x88W1l — Jay Kilgour (@JMKilgour) November 10, 2021

Where is this satanic cafe? I want to eat there! — Lisa Nesbit Reuss (@randgmom) October 16, 2021

Local brewery here that gets a lot of hate does this with the bar staff uniforms. It’s great fun https://t.co/DtNSovspyN — Billy Fagan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🎯 🤠 🍻 🎸 🏎 (@billythekid) October 16, 2021

Source Twitter @SkylerJay_ Instagram @lunarottiserie