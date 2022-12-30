News

27 favourite things people are saying about Andrew Tate right now

Poke Staff. Updated December 30th, 2022

We hesitate to write too much about someone who so clearly longs to be written about, but in Andrew Tate’s case we’ll make an exception.

Tate, in case you didn’t know, is a former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant turned ‘influencer’ whose views have been described as ‘extreme misogyny’ by domestic abuse charities.

He’s been detained in Romania on organised crime and rape charges and reports suggested he was located by authorities after he posted a video on Twitter trying to mock Greta Thunberg.

Specifically, this bit.

It prompted no end of hilarity and mockery online, as you might imagine …

… and these 27 memes shone particularly brightly.

