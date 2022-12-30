27 favourite things people are saying about Andrew Tate right now

News

We hesitate to write too much about someone who so clearly longs to be written about, but in Andrew Tate’s case we’ll make an exception.

Tate, in case you didn’t know, is a former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant turned ‘influencer’ whose views have been described as ‘extreme misogyny’ by domestic abuse charities.

He’s been detained in Romania on organised crime and rape charges and reports suggested he was located by authorities after he posted a video on Twitter trying to mock Greta Thunberg.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

Specifically, this bit.

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

It prompted no end of hilarity and mockery online, as you might imagine …

the year ending by greta thunberg unintentionally getting andrew tate's house raided is so fucking funny — keffals (@keffals) December 29, 2022

Sorry, let me see if I understand this: Andrew Tate was arrested by Romanian police today on charges of sex trafficking after he put out a video response in anger following Greta Thunberg nuking him from orbit because the video featured a pizza box that revealed his location. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) December 29, 2022

Andrew Tate trying to bully a teenager on the internet and failing so badly he gave his location away to the police and got arrested is the end of year gift we all needed. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 29, 2022

… and these 27 memes shone particularly brightly.

I have to hand it to Andrew Tate, this is the first time I've seen someone be so outwitted by a teenager that they end up in jail without it involving a dog that solves fake ghost mysteries — Al Kennedy @[email protected] (@housetoastonish) December 29, 2022

Now the miscreant in question, he had the temerity, the hubris, to broadcast his whereabouts with the online exhibition of his pizza box pic.twitter.com/I5lU82a9rU — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 29, 2022

Andrew Tate’s Wikipedia has been updated … pic.twitter.com/u8YH1ucTAR — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 29, 2022

A Romanian cop enjoying Greta Thunberg roasting Andrew Tate but then seeing his Jerry’s Pizza box pic.twitter.com/zMgGm2OA1b — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) December 29, 2022

I would like to thank Elon Musk for letting Andrew Tate back on Twitter so he could get owned so badly by a 19 year old girl that he inadvertently self doxed him & his brother's location for the Romanian authorities leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/BLmOGJ2i5K — ChudsOfTikTok (@ChudsOfTikTok) December 29, 2022

When you tip off the cops

With your big pizza box

That’s Amore — Jordan Raskopoulos (@JordanRasko) December 30, 2022

I’ve known about the existence of Andrew Tate for a little more than a day, and I’m astonished at the return on schadenfreude the past 24 hours have yielded. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) December 29, 2022

All those cars and he couldn’t find a get away vehicle pic.twitter.com/d6NRhZXHom — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) December 29, 2022

Greta Thunberg didn’t yet save the planet… but she did help make it a little bit better. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 30, 2022

Between Andrew Tate being publically owned, Ben Shapiro not understanding how stories work and Elon being Elon the last few days have been a great example of how professional contrarians are actually just fucking morons. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 29, 2022

What is it with pizza and Andrew’s? — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) December 29, 2022

‘…isn’t that a Romanian pizza box?’ pic.twitter.com/SZHPLzeUt7 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) December 29, 2022

Shoutout to all the people who spent the last few days defending a man who has now been charged with human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group because you don’t like how a woman doesn’t want the planet to burn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 30, 2022

