Piers Morgan was called out on his own TV show over Meghan and Harry and you love to see it

We hesitate to point you towards Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show, but here’s a moment that we can surely all enjoy.

It’s Morgan discussing – guess what – Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix documentary series with historian and author Tessa Dunlop.

And Dunlop thought she’d share a few ‘uncensored’ thoughts about Morgan and you love to see it.

Piers Morgan don't like being told about himself. pic.twitter.com/ekCwJ0An1f — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 15, 2022

How condescending “calm down” seems he doesn’t like when the mirror is held up to him.She’s dead right as well like so many journalists etc they just love to stoke hatred and diversion. — Molly Molly💙 (@springmollymoo) December 15, 2022

Piers just doesn’t like women speaking especially when it’s to call him out.? — ✨Oziandra is a real fucking legacy to leave✨🏳️‍🌈 (@RainOziandra) December 15, 2022

You can see him almost peeing his pants so he’s telling her to calm down. When has he ever calmed down, the massive hypocrite? — ✨Oziandra is a real fucking legacy to leave✨🏳️‍🌈 (@RainOziandra) December 15, 2022

You know what I really, REALLY liked about the #HarryandMeganNetflix series, they didn't mention Piss Moron by name. Not once. I bet he was wanting the acknowledgement. Desperately! — 💉 Vaccines Work 😷 (@Lande007) December 15, 2022

Last word to Tessa Dunlop …

Source Twitter @I_amMukhtar