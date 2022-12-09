This hilarious Tinder exchange will have you hollering into next week

Life

As we never tire of saying, we’ve never been on Tinder – there’s always time, right? – but it’s this sort of exchange which suggests to us we wouldn’t last more than five minutes.

It was all so much simpler back in the old days. Well, it wasn’t, just for different reasons.

‘All right then, keep your secrets.’

LakeEarth ‘But it’s my song, get your own!’

jeremy_bearimyy ‘Man’s frantically googling “abstract music that makes me seem deep and mysterious”

bambinolettuce ‘Dude painted himself into a corner, hyped it up way too much and then didn’t have anything to say that wouldn’t sound ridiculous after that build up so he just entirely refused to say what music he liked. Actually hilarious.’

ghengiscostanza ‘Probably something super unheard of like Pink Floyd or Led Zeppelin.’

ObjectiveSubjects “I don’t want to expose anything about my actual personality because it’s not interesting” -That guy.’

CyanDocs ‘How did that conversation go so long without a “‘k, bye!”?

Phantom1thrd

