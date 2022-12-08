‘What do people brag about but is actually a red flag?’ 21 boasts to put you on high alert

Life

When you meet someone for the first time – could be a date, might be a job interview, heck you might even have found yourself talking to your neighbour – it’s always handy to get an early take on what they’re really like.

And one of the ways you can do that is listen to the things they brag about, because sometimes they might be really proud of something which is actually a bleedin’ great big red flag.

We mention this after Zanderhal asked this over on Reddit.

‘What’s something that people brag about which signals a red flag?’

And it prompted a whole bunch of eye-opening and occasionally very relatable replies. Here are our favourites.

1.

‘Self-victimizers who need to out-victimize everyone within a 100 foot radius. No one – and I mean no one – has ever had it harder than they did/do. One-uppers (or one-downers?) extraordinaire.

‘Also, ‘Nice Guys’. “I’m the nicest guy you’ll ever meet” = Run!’

Herbrugglesbezos

2.

‘Being “brutally honest” or “having no filter.” This usually signals a severe lack of tact.

‘Source: Me. I was this guy in my early 20s and have since chilled out.’

aerwrek

3.

‘Bragging about how people are scared of them and no one will ever cross them because they know they will get there ass beat, how crazy they are.’

lysdgn

4.

‘Bragging about a time they pushed moral boundaries in order to make a quick buck, and how “smart” they are for what they did.

‘Ex: buying out all the generators from 6 neighboring towns, waiting for the projected hurricane to hit, then upselling them to desperate homeowners to make a profit. Fucking cruel.’

Tiny_Bug_7530

5.

‘How crazy all their exes are.’

CaterpillarNo6795

6.

“Owning” or “Triggering” people: “I’m so difficult to get along with that I was able to annoy someone into an outburt with only a brief interraction.” really isn’t the flex some people think it is.’

Inlerah

7.

‘The people who instantly have a solution for everything.’

‘Fat? Eat less. Addicted? Quit. Depressed? Smile more. Broke? Get a better job. Tired? Sleep more.

‘There is nuance to the issues of society. Major red flag if you’re in your 20’s or older and can’t critically think.

BeefInGR

8.

“I am (such a) a nice person”. If you have to point it out, it’s probably not true.

Mellissimomo

9.

“Winning” the breakup.’

Obi1NotWan

10.

‘Their “alpha” status. Their high standards.’

just_minutes_ago

11.

‘Bragging about not knowing things.

‘Also, bragging about how little they sleep.’

The5thDoppelganger

12.

‘People who brag about how empathetic and compassionate they are. It seems to be motivated by a need for attention instead of actual caring about other beings more often than not.’

lasting_papercut