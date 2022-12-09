Pics

Rosie Holt brilliantly nails those Tory MPs (and GB News) losing it over Meghan Markle and it’s A++

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2022

The fabulous Rosie Holt has gone and done it again, this time perfectly capturing certain people’s renewed outrage about Meghan Markle after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new series debuted on Netflix.

When we say ‘certain people’ we mean these Tory MPs who criticised the couple, in particular this Conservative MP who wants to strip them of their royal titles.

And it’s brilliantly done, Rosie’s eminently believable MP ‘in conversation’ with Dan Wootton (who else?) on GB News.

And here’s just a fraction of the love people had for it.

It also got the thumbs up from this guy …

Last word(ish) to @CRRoberts123 who may not have got the point, or might just be in deep, deep cover.

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @RosieisaHolt on Twitter here!

And go see here here!

