Rosie Holt brilliantly nails those Tory MPs (and GB News) losing it over Meghan Markle and it’s A++

The fabulous Rosie Holt has gone and done it again, this time perfectly capturing certain people’s renewed outrage about Meghan Markle after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new series debuted on Netflix.

When we say ‘certain people’ we mean these Tory MPs who criticised the couple, in particular this Conservative MP who wants to strip them of their royal titles.

And it’s brilliantly done, Rosie’s eminently believable MP ‘in conversation’ with Dan Wootton (who else?) on GB News.

MP preparing a bill to strip Harry & Meghan of their titles pic.twitter.com/BBk4D30v6U — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) December 9, 2022

And here’s just a fraction of the love people had for it.

Thank you for addressing the serious issues of the day Rosie. I completely agree, people who hug other people are a national security risk. — t00nraider (@t00nraider) December 9, 2022

People need to be talking THIS and not insignificant things like strikes and that people can’t afford to hear their homes — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) December 9, 2022

There’s a very thin line between parody and reality these days, or years in fact 🥲 — Liana Jacob ܠ̤ܝܐܺܢܺܐ (@LianaJacob) December 9, 2022

It also got the thumbs up from this guy …

I never know what to think about these things until Rosie, Holt MP tells me https://t.co/ruw71kxzDM — Andrew Marr (@AndrewMarr9) December 9, 2022

This is my gift to the nation — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) December 9, 2022

Last word(ish) to @CRRoberts123 who may not have got the point, or might just be in deep, deep cover.

Don’t you think there are slightly more important things to be working on? — Claire Roberts (@CRRoberts123) December 9, 2022

No Claire this is the only news story worth reporting on — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) December 9, 2022

