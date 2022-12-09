News

Meghan reminds this furious LBC caller of his exes and it’s a painfully funny must-listen

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2022

If you only listen to one phone-in caller today then make it Richard from Chelmsford, who took time out from his busy schedule to ring LBC’s James O’Brien to talk Meghan Markle, currently making headlines over on Netflix of course.

Richard is no fan of the Duchess of Sussex, but that was only half – possibly much less than half – of it. Because it turned out he’s no fan of O’Brien either.

And it’s a magnificent listen (we lost it at the ‘It’s not the X-Files’ moment, but see how far you get). You’ll have to click through but it’s worth it, we promise.

Parodists, look to your oats!

Here’s what O’Brien said about it later.

And just a few of the other things people were saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

In one picture …

Source Twitter @LBC