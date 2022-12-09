Meghan reminds this furious LBC caller of his exes and it’s a painfully funny must-listen

News

If you only listen to one phone-in caller today then make it Richard from Chelmsford, who took time out from his busy schedule to ring LBC’s James O’Brien to talk Meghan Markle, currently making headlines over on Netflix of course.

Richard is no fan of the Duchess of Sussex, but that was only half – possibly much less than half – of it. Because it turned out he’s no fan of O’Brien either.

And it’s a magnificent listen (we lost it at the ‘It’s not the X-Files’ moment, but see how far you get). You’ll have to click through but it’s worth it, we promise.

James O’Brien’s absolutely staggering clash with a caller who dislikes Meghan Markle because she reminds him of his exes.@mrjamesob https://t.co/WZWowwv1Ir — LBC (@LBC) December 9, 2022

Parodists, look to your oats!

Here’s what O’Brien said about it later.

Richard in Chelmsford. I don't say this lightly but it's very, very special. This is why all the excellent parodists – up to & including Colin in Portsmouth – will never quite match the magic of a real, live call from an actual person. https://t.co/3u1mWGzoxn — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) December 9, 2022

And just a few of the other things people were saying about it.

There’s a bloke on @lbc telling @mrjamesob that Meghan Markle reminds him of some of his ex-girlfriends – as a result, he thinks Meghan is “vindictive”. I wonder what this bloke’s ex-girlfriends have to say about him.. 🤔 — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) December 9, 2022

⁦@mrjamesob⁩ you can see from the messages received the exact moment Richard’s call went to air and unraveled… pic.twitter.com/HF9VrfMVHx — Keith True (@KeithTrue) December 9, 2022

The annoying thing is that Richard won’t sit down after that & think “I’ve made a right tit of myself” instead he’ll go to the pub tonight and tell anyone within earshot that he had ding dong with James O’Brien and got the better of him with a kebab or something — David (@Zero_4) December 9, 2022

I was listening to the guy. I have never heard anyone beat themselves up before? It was painful. — Ian Gordon (@IanGordon999) December 9, 2022

It was the randomness of kebabs thing that tipped me over the edge 😂🤣 — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) December 9, 2022

I actually made a point of stopping work to check my phone whilst thinking 'James O'Brien is gonna be trending isn't he'

Wow, what a show!@LBC — Chris (@MasterKlump) December 9, 2022

I used to have a lot of respect for @mrjamesob until Richard just pointed out the Kebabgate incident — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) December 9, 2022

I literally couldn't get out of the van at the BP in Greenwich because I was listening to radio gold on @LBC with @mrjamesob. Richard was the embodiment of the comment section on the lbc Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/o6MYA6QFlB — WayneMaker (@WAYNEALYNCH1) December 9, 2022

It's a thing of absolute beauty. I think when he went full on Fox Mulder was my favourite part… "The EVIDENCE is out THERE!" 🤣 — Philip Murray (@HNM_PMurray) December 9, 2022

I wanna be friends with his exes. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 9, 2022

"a kebab" – has to be an award winning moment pic.twitter.com/SuzUX9ZZWv — C (@chamilton_) December 9, 2022

In one picture …

Says it all ! I think the caller might be hiding under a table right now pic.twitter.com/4JpQnWyk1B — Alex ⬛⬜⬛⬜ (@ANicolsonphoto) December 9, 2022

Source Twitter @LBC