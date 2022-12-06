We regret to inform you that Trump cultists think Joe Biden can fake the weather

Politics

The Good Liars’ Jason Selvig found himself ‘a live one’, as the saying goes, when he asked this Trump mega-fan – a MAGA-fan, in fact – if she expected Donald Trump to be back in office soon.

Join him down the woman’s alternative-reality rabbithole.

“Just look at the Inaugural [sic]. It was fake. The weather that day wasn’t even the actual weather.”

And as we all know, the weather in Georgia and Washington D.C. is always exactly the same. Exactly. The. Same.

Here are a few responses from TikTok users, whose eyebrows must have blended right in with their hairlines after watching that.

There are, of course, many many problems with her suspicions, but we’d love to see her respond to this one.

On the same day, Jason captured this cognitive dissonance out in the wild.

