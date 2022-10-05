This Trump fan’s rant about ‘inappropriate’ material in schools was slightly derailed by his NSFW t-shirt

Entertainment

The Good Liars are Republicans’ worst nightmare, because their interview technique is to ask the perfect question to allow someone the scope to fully display their own ignorance – and it’s a thing of beauty.

Watch how Jason Selvig walked these anti-abortionists into his net.

It was Jason again who discussed with this Trump fan the guy’s opinion of the curriculum – and you may need to replace your irony meter.

“What are they saying to the kids?” “Well, I’m sure if you look online there’s just all kind of inappriopriate stuff that’s being taught to the children.”

I think that’s MAGA-speak for “I have no idea and I didn’t expect you to ask me to show my workings.”

Yes, he definitely doesn’t want children to see anything inappropriate.

via Gfycat

Here’s how TikTok users responded.

This makes sense. A lot more sense than T-shirt Man made.

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab