This Trump fan’s rant about ‘inappropriate’ material in schools was slightly derailed by his NSFW t-shirt
The Good Liars are Republicans’ worst nightmare, because their interview technique is to ask the perfect question to allow someone the scope to fully display their own ignorance – and it’s a thing of beauty.
Watch how Jason Selvig walked these anti-abortionists into his net.
@thegoodliars These women at the March For Life had a “Choose Adoption” sign but they did not choose to adopt. #fyp #funny #dc #womenshealth #womensrights #comedy ♬ original sound – The Good Liars
It was Jason again who discussed with this Trump fan the guy’s opinion of the curriculum – and you may need to replace your irony meter.
@thegoodliars This guy doesn’t want anything inappropriate shown to kids. #fyp #funny #wtf #interview #michigan #rally ♬ original sound – The Good Liars
“What are they saying to the kids?”
“Well, I’m sure if you look online there’s just all kind of inappriopriate stuff that’s being taught to the children.”
I think that’s MAGA-speak for “I have no idea and I didn’t expect you to ask me to show my workings.”
Yes, he definitely doesn’t want children to see anything inappropriate.
Here’s how TikTok users responded.
This makes sense. A lot more sense than T-shirt Man made.
