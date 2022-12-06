Mick Lynch correcting Justin Webb’s ‘driver only’ train theory is today’s most satisfying and frustrating thing

News

We’re not sure if something can be both hugely frustrating and magnificently satisfying at the same time, but if it can, then this is surely it.

It’s rail union boss Mick Lynch patiently explaining to Justin Webb of Radio 4’s Today programme about ‘driver only trains’, puncturing the presenter’s insistence that ‘driver only’ doesn’t actually mean ‘driver only’. Except …

Justin Webb demands Mick Lynch explains why he opposes Driver Only operation. Mick explains its less safe not having a guard Justin then exclaims: “But the guards are still there… driver only operated trains surely have a 2nd person on the train” erm… no Justin. pic.twitter.com/J38DSxSLfD — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) December 6, 2022

You can almost see the lightbulb go on over Webb’s head. And hear the facepalm of train staff everywhere.

Here are just a few of the things people said about the exchange today.

1.

BBC specialises in a ‘devil’s advocate’ style of interruptive questioning: asking the question then interrupting the answer with their own answer in an incredulous voice. It’s shameful, reactionary journalism. Hang your head Justin Webb, you met your match in Mick Lynch. — Salty Mick (@Saltymick) December 6, 2022

2.

Justin Webb angrily asserting that driver-only operated trains always have a guard on them. Mick Lynch politely but firmly telling him that isn’t the case. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) December 6, 2022

3.

My thoughts exactly! Mick is amazing with his interview technique. How he stays so calm when no doubt his blood is boiling, I’ve no idea. Webb was seriously out of depth — Nurse Keat (@robkeat) December 6, 2022

4.

Dear God, please give groupthink journalists the wisdom to keep their mouths shut until they at *least* know what they're talking about 🙏 https://t.co/Ms9aQf7Rma — Mrs Gee #UpTheWorkers (@earthygirl011) December 6, 2022

5.

If the journalist doesn’t even understand that a Driver Operated Train doesn’t have a second member of staff on the train, gawd help us! — Julie McHamish (@julesmchamish) December 6, 2022

6.

I love the way he begins by saying that ‘people will be mystified’ — Shaftesbury (@Richneville56) December 6, 2022

7.

Putting aside the deeply patronising and over-confident chuckle at 59 seconds, this is a presenter on the BBC's most influential national radio channel affecting incredulity and using personal anecdotes of 'feelings' as a counter-point to the experience of the head of the RMT.🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/lJGVcAQFk3 — Ben Goren (@BanGaoRen) December 6, 2022

8.

9.

Mick Lynch making Justin Webb sound frankly unprepared for this interview. His personal experience of being happy with one operator trains shows his privilege #r4today — Peter West (@peterfwest) December 6, 2022

And also this.

Seriously @BBCr4today you need to read the room … the majority of the public are behind the unions and their right to strike. Justin Webb nearly pissed his pants thinking he'd done a gotcha with Mick Lynch until he got his arse handed back to him. — Sir Julie Street of Scouseland 🐟 🇪🇺💙💛🇺🇦 (@Juliest101) December 6, 2022

Source Twitter @SaulStaniforth