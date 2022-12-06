News

Mick Lynch correcting Justin Webb’s ‘driver only’ train theory is today’s most satisfying and frustrating thing

John Plunkett. Updated December 6th, 2022

We’re not sure if something can be both hugely frustrating and magnificently satisfying at the same time, but if it can, then this is surely it.

It’s rail union boss Mick Lynch patiently explaining to Justin Webb of Radio 4’s Today programme about ‘driver only trains’, puncturing the presenter’s insistence that ‘driver only’ doesn’t actually mean ‘driver only’. Except …

You can almost see the lightbulb go on over Webb’s head. And hear the facepalm of train staff everywhere.

Here are just a few of the things people said about the exchange today.

