People have been putting captions to this GB News line-up picture – funniest

To the world of GB News now – no, stick with us, please – and this photo of four of its most, well, GB Newsy presenters (Neil Oliver was presumably stuck on the coast somewhere).

There was something about it that caught people’s imagination, prompting no end of captions and gags on Twitter. Here are our favourites.

1.

Detective series based in Norwich called “Swallow”. Swallow is a detective who tackles vandalism Bit of a maverick not afraid to break the law if he thinks it’s necessary. Not a criminal, you know, but he will perhaps travel 80mph on the motorway he wants to get somewhere quickly pic.twitter.com/XGGIQvNBoM — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 5, 2022

2.

This GBNews remake of Scooby Do looks wank. Fair play on Thelma, but they’ve gone woke with Shaggy and Fred. pic.twitter.com/gDx4qHTAM3 — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) December 5, 2022

3.

I barely recognise Duran Duran these days. pic.twitter.com/WcQ0l9tf34 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) December 5, 2022

4.

'We saw you from across the bar. We like your vibe, and your liver.' pic.twitter.com/EDsbQFUNRv — Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) December 5, 2022

5.

#GBNewsBand I'll start The Inhuman League

Limp Brexit

Joyless Division

De La Soulless

Hate-oh-Hate State

Reverend and the Fakers

The No No No's

Echo Chamber and the Not Funnymen pic.twitter.com/BRqIPWBHbR — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 5, 2022

6.

“Hi, have you got five minutes to talk about Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ?” pic.twitter.com/wPs6xKywNI — Moog (@a_toots) December 5, 2022

7.

Looks like that vicar bloke off GB News had a lucky escape, that laser beam almost took the top of his bonce off. pic.twitter.com/2fuIFXecdD — West Ham Images 💎 (@HamImages) December 5, 2022

8.

9.

The looks you get when you turn up at your ex-husband’s funeral x pic.twitter.com/h9BKFHjlUp — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) December 6, 2022

10

hey, my polycule and I spotted you from across the bar and we really hate your vibes pic.twitter.com/YEUHoQNYgV — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) December 5, 2022

11.

Surprising view during a routine colonoscopy pic.twitter.com/OoPkI4town — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) December 6, 2022

12.

POV you’re Rosemary in Rosemary’s Baby pic.twitter.com/jwKPW6REKK — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) December 5, 2022

13.

“Somewhere, there is a crime happening.” pic.twitter.com/4lx0vrHGgW — Captain Howdy (@MajorPazuzu) December 5, 2022

14.

POV you're about to lose consciousness and wake up in an ice bath with no kidneys pic.twitter.com/emSc9CcFpn — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) December 6, 2022

15.

16.

The Here’Say reunion is nothing without Kym Marsh. pic.twitter.com/uQ4T8sFoRT — Flups (@TheRealFlups) December 6, 2022

17.

Why is this two anxious parents waiting to see how the headmaster is going to punish their persistently naughty pre-teen son? pic.twitter.com/lp4TVu06iP — Oonagh (@Okeating) December 5, 2022

And just in case you were wondering it’s (from left) Calvin Robinson, Dan Wootton, Dawn Neesom and Claire Fox.