Celebrity

Ian Wright’s response to men mocking Eni Aluko was good, but Eni Aluko said it even better

John Plunkett. Updated December 6th, 2022

This clip of ITV World Cup pundit Eni Aluko went wildly viral after the winner of more than 100 England caps said this about Brazil striker Richarlison before their 4-1 last 16 win over Japan.

To be filed under ‘There but for the grace of God’ and all that.

Except you probably won’t be surprised – you definitely won’t be surprised – that the mistake prompted a certain type of viewer (men) to get particularly angry about it, a stream of bigotry which we don’t have any space for, unfortunately.

It prompted this sterling defence from her fellow ITV pundit (and ex-England star) Ian Wright on Twitter.

Former BBC football man Dan Walker said it pretty well too.

But no-one said it better than Eni Aluko herself.

Peep, peep, peeeeeeep!

READ MORE

This GB News presenter photo prompted no end of hilarious captions – 17 funniest

Source Twitter @IanWright0 @EniAlu