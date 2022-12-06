Ian Wright’s response to men mocking Eni Aluko was good, but Eni Aluko said it even better

Celebrity

This clip of ITV World Cup pundit Eni Aluko went wildly viral after the winner of more than 100 England caps said this about Brazil striker Richarlison before their 4-1 last 16 win over Japan.

I've made countless mistakes live on air. The replies to this are horrible. You man are so pressed by women in football that you take pure pleasure in this. Grow up. https://t.co/QEwMl4ek9Q — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 6, 2022

To be filed under ‘There but for the grace of God’ and all that.

Except you probably won’t be surprised – you definitely won’t be surprised – that the mistake prompted a certain type of viewer (men) to get particularly angry about it, a stream of bigotry which we don’t have any space for, unfortunately.

It prompted this sterling defence from her fellow ITV pundit (and ex-England star) Ian Wright on Twitter.

I've made countless mistakes live on air. The replies to this are horrible. You man are so pressed by women in football that you take pure pleasure in this. Grow up. https://t.co/QEwMl4ek9Q — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 6, 2022

Former BBC football man Dan Walker said it pretty well too.

We all know what she meant and if either of the blokes alongside her had said it… it would have been ignored. The bile beneath this says a lot more about the authors than Eni Aluko.

P.S. I once called the Pentagon an “octagonal shaped building in Washington” 🤯😂 https://t.co/dfPjdFWmgI — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 6, 2022

But no-one said it better than Eni Aluko herself.

Got myself a First class law degree, 102 caps & a Doctorate but Maths wasn’t always my forte☺️ Nearly 1 in 2 games is the math on Richarlison. But some of you weirdo twitterati knew that already. Might also learn from the rest of the analysis conveniently ignored. https://t.co/AyD3cugkyJ — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) December 6, 2022

Peep, peep, peeeeeeep!

READ MORE

This GB News presenter photo prompted no end of hilarious captions – 17 funniest

Source Twitter @IanWright0 @EniAlu