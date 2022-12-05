Politics

This self-styled Alpha male’s oat milk coffee claim earned him a full-bodied roast

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 5th, 2022

The tweets of Trump cultist, author and self-described Alpha Male, Nick Adams, are almost a danger to other people’s brain cells. Here are a few examples. Maybe don’t look directly at them – like an eclipse.

He continued stoking the culture war with this astonishingly embarrassing statement.

His claim is – at best – unlikely.

He was more thoroughtly roasted than a rich coffee bean.

Moose Allain gave credit where it’s due – sort of.

Source Nick Adams Image Kaffee Meister on Unsplash