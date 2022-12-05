This self-styled Alpha male’s oat milk coffee claim earned him a full-bodied roast

Politics

The tweets of Trump cultist, author and self-described Alpha Male, Nick Adams, are almost a danger to other people’s brain cells. Here are a few examples. Maybe don’t look directly at them – like an eclipse.

He continued stoking the culture war with this astonishingly embarrassing statement.

His claim is – at best – unlikely.

Coffee shops don’t ask if you want oat milk. They will provide it upon request. Stop making stuff up. — Tammy Brown 😺🏀🦡🏈🏖📊📈 (@TBrownWasTaken) December 2, 2022

He was more thoroughtly roasted than a rich coffee bean.

1.

Me (holding the Greggs cashier by his chin while slapping his face from side to side): YOU CANNOT STEAK A BAKE, SIR https://t.co/knl6uNwyrx — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) December 4, 2022

2.

Congrats on being as edgy as a bad open mic comic in 2015 I guess? — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 4, 2022

3.

Remember, it's the liberals that are cry babies https://t.co/3fZuFUtBcX — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) December 4, 2022

4.

I take back what I said about parody accounts. Hats off to whichever genius created this deluded right-wing buffoon. Comedy gold. https://t.co/5rtg57X6YU — Andrew Male (@Andr6wMale) December 4, 2022

5.

Similarly I stormed out of a shop recently where they were selling face cream. I told them in no uncertain terms you cannot make cream from faces. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) December 4, 2022

6.

The packets always just call them 'Oat Drink'. That aside, do you have an issue with 'Coconut milk' or 'Milk of magnesium'? Neither come from mammals. pic.twitter.com/Gk2VR66OxN — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) December 4, 2022

7.

Nick Adams: yeh so I’m an alpha male an oi don’t want oat milk

Woman being paid below minimum wage pouring giant amounts of oat milk into coffee: ok https://t.co/rVY4BTbFFb — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) December 4, 2022

8.

Similarly, a bell has no end, and yet somehow… https://t.co/O9P4Ll8fzZ — David Tyler (@DavidTylerPozz) December 4, 2022

9.

*overturning tables at Cracker Barrel*

YOU CANNOT CHURN APPLES HOW CAN THEY BECOME BUTTER https://t.co/pSgegbkyC4 — Laura Robinson (@LauraRbnsn) December 3, 2022

10.

A real alpha male would find a way to milk an oat. https://t.co/Us3oImqZIX — Dubzky (@dubzkis) December 4, 2022

11.

One could say our man Nick here is really [lowers sunglasses] going against the grain. https://t.co/0UKzeDt4ia — Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) December 4, 2022

12.

I thought only betas go to hipster/woke coffee shops and alphas only go to Hooters? Lol. Also, imagine being an "alpha" and oh so offended by oat milk — Politics, Policies & The People 🐀 (@the_policies) December 2, 2022

13.

Moose Allain gave credit where it’s due – sort of.

Thank you for speaking out for us alpha males who are afraid of oat milk. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) December 4, 2022

