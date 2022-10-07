A ‘Trump endorsed author’ said he’d never apologise for being an Alpha male and the takedowns were A++

Pics

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Nick Adam before, although according to his Twitter bio he is a ‘best selling author endorsed by President Trump’ and is an ambassador for the America First Policy Institute.

Which is very probably all you need to know right now.

We mention him because he just went viral on Twitter with this.

I will NEVER apologize for being a wildly successful alpha male. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 6, 2022

And he followed it up with this.

To save you bother of watching the whole thing, we listened to the first 16 seconds.

‘I do not back down at all from anything that I have been tweeting about alpha males and white straight Christian men being the most persecuted group in the United States of America and indeed western civilisation.’

Anyway, we only mention it because the many replies that followed were a supremely satisfying read.

1.

I don’t think that’s something you’ll have to worry about. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 7, 2022

2.

I will never apologize for winning a Nobel Prize in Chemistry https://t.co/aHFgJU4i0D — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 7, 2022

3.

I too will never apologize for imaginary accomplishments — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 7, 2022

4.

I will NEVER apologise for being Thora Hurd's stunt double. https://t.co/3tUoKNxZuG — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) October 7, 2022

5.

If you have to say you’re an alpha male then you aren’t an alpha male. — JLoyalty92 (@Jay_Dyon) October 6, 2022

6.

I will ALWAYS apologise for being a moderately banal beta male. https://t.co/sdwWeSIiFe — Max Rushden 💙 (@maxrushden) October 7, 2022

7.

8.

Here's your regular reminder that the concept of the 'alpha male' originates from long-discredited studies of dysfunctional wolf communities bred in captivity, and that in the wild 'wolf packs' are transient, ad hoc groups that are usually non-hierarchical. https://t.co/dtyquxtxo1 — small robots (@smolrobots) October 7, 2022

9.

Says the guy who is now on Cameo — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) October 7, 2022

10.

Nick’s mommy tells him this every night when she tucks him in to his race car bed. https://t.co/ehxCBbVijc — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 7, 2022

11.

I’ll say it again – this is the best parody account on Twitter! 😂😂😂😂 — That’s HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) October 7, 2022

12.

So let me see if I understand. You are successful at being an Alpha male, is there a governing body that gives out awards and is there a swim suit competition. Where can I see this awesome event. https://t.co/GPJ1Ci6TTd — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) October 7, 2022

13.

I will NEVER apologise for being a handsome tractor — Daryl Maguire’s tractor (@DarylTractor) October 7, 2022

To conclude …

Honestly the whole thread is hilarious thank you. Comedy gold. — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 7, 2022

Source Twitter @NickAdamsinUSA