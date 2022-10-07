Pics

A ‘Trump endorsed author’ said he’d never apologise for being an Alpha male and the takedowns were A++

Poke Staff. Updated October 7th, 2022

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Nick Adam before, although according to his Twitter bio he is a ‘best selling author endorsed by President Trump’ and is an ambassador for the America First Policy Institute.

Which is very probably all you need to know right now.

We mention him because he just went viral on Twitter with this.

And he followed it up with this.

To save you bother of watching the whole thing, we listened to the first 16 seconds.

‘I do not back down at all from anything that I have been tweeting about alpha males and white straight Christian men being the most persecuted group in the United States of America and indeed western civilisation.’

Anyway, we only mention it because the many replies that followed were a supremely satisfying read.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @NickAdamsinUSA