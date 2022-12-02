Pics

This old tale about the ‘where are you from?’ lady-in-waiting is absolutely spectacular

Poke Staff. Updated December 2nd, 2022

You will doubtless already be well aware of Lady Susan Hussey, the former lady-in-waiting to the Queen, who resigned after she repeatedly asked a black guest at a royal reception about where she ‘really came from’.

Hussey, who is also godmother to Prince William and is close to King Charles, offered her ‘profound apologies’ after the extraordinary exchange with Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sista Space, at the event hosted by the queen consort.

Now the Times Diary – @timesdiary on Twitter – has uncovered another exchange featuring Lady Hussey, one from back in the day which is far less shocking and outrageous, but absolutely spectacular, as shared by journalist @PickardJE.

Oof.

Source Twitter @timesdiary @PickardJE Image screengrab