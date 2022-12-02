This old tale about the ‘where are you from?’ lady-in-waiting is absolutely spectacular

Pics

You will doubtless already be well aware of Lady Susan Hussey, the former lady-in-waiting to the Queen, who resigned after she repeatedly asked a black guest at a royal reception about where she ‘really came from’.

Hussey, who is also godmother to Prince William and is close to King Charles, offered her ‘profound apologies’ after the extraordinary exchange with Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sista Space, at the event hosted by the queen consort.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

Now the Times Diary – @timesdiary on Twitter – has uncovered another exchange featuring Lady Hussey, one from back in the day which is far less shocking and outrageous, but absolutely spectacular, as shared by journalist @PickardJE.

this is spectacular pic.twitter.com/cXp0KEwQm2 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 1, 2022

Oof.

READ MORE

17 people who absolutely, positively had a worse November than you from ‘Well, that sucks’ on Reddit

Source Twitter @timesdiary @PickardJE Image screengrab