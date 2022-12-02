17 people who absolutely, positively had a worse November than you from ‘Well, that sucks’ on Reddit

Life

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘well that sucks’ which, as you can probably guess by now, is devoted to ‘everything that happens in everyday life that makes you say “well, that sucks”.’

And if you think you had a tricky November, then rest assured it (most probably) could have been worse, you could have been one of these 17 people who eased the pain just a little bit by sharing their misfortune with their fellow Redditors.

1. ‘Forgot I was heating oil for French fries’

(via)

2. ‘My bathroom’s vanity drawer slid open by itself and is now blocking the only way into the bathroom. I can only open the door about 1cm’

(via)

3. ‘Environmental allergy panel results indicate extreme sensitivity to almost everything. The doctor pulled the nurses into the room to see before putting on calamine’

(via)

4. ‘I accidently branded Rachael Ray’s name on myself with one of her roasting trays’

(via)

5. ‘Accidentally stabbed myself with a meat thermometer’

(via)

6. ‘Fresh refurb at the pub I work at and someone decided to write a review of the paint job’

(via)

7. ‘That last turn before i arrived with the chilli’

(via)

8. ‘Cologne bottle slipped’

(via)

9. ‘Had a small party and our shoes scratched my parents newly-done floors. They come back tonight. Pray for me’

(via)