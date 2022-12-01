This tale of a coffee lover who upgraded their machine is a hilarious caffeine-fuelled rollercoaster ride

Life

You don’t have to like coffee to enjoy this tale, but it probably helps.

It’s a story shared on the corner of Reddit called ‘TIFU’ – ‘Today I F-cked Up’ – of a coffee lover who decided to upgrade their machine, only to realise that what they thought they’d been enjoying wasn’t coffee at all.

Well, not proper coffee. And it’s a fabulous caffiene-fuelled rollercoaster ride.

Bean there, done that.

‘You have experienced poophoria.’

ThisOneForRants ‘One time I was out of coffee at home, and decided to brew a pot using instant coffee instead of regular grounds. ‘Don’t ever do that.’

Cant_think__of_one ‘Prepare to feel your scalp, VIVIDLY, for the next few hours.’

RepairManActionHero ‘… and here I am just randomly dumping unmeasured coffee grounds in a $14 drip machine using water straight from the tap …’

CLE-Mosh ‘Same. And I like it. Getting in to anything to this extent (coffee, wine, whiskey) sounds stressful as fuck to me. I like all those things, and I know when I like a glass/cup and when I don’t. But that’s enough for me.’

Saxon2060 ‘My beloved cat passed away yesterday, and this is the first thing that made me laugh and smile, good job!’

dont_have_any_idea

READ MORE

This drive through banned its staff from wearing coats in the cold and got just the responses they deserved

Source Reddit u/PresidentWeevil Image Unsplash Jeremy Yap